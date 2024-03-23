Ice hockey | Jokerien pilot Tero Määtt being honest: “I lost my own duel”

Tero Määttä praised Joker's supporters on Saturday evening in Kokkola.

Helsinki The Jokeri's season in hockey Mestis ended in a harsh disappointment on Saturday evening at 19:33, when Kokkola's Hermes marched past the Jokeri to the medal games.

Hermes won the sixth quarter-final 6–1 and the match series 4–2. The gap widened when Hermes hit twice into the empty spaces when the Jokers were looking for a narrowing without a goalkeeper.

A good ten minutes later, the Joker players spilled out of the locker room onto the ice to thank their supporters once more.

The song was still playing when the series of matches was wrapped up at the press conference. From the head coach of the Jokers From Tero Määtä was asked what the club's return to domestic rinks means to him. Määttä gave an eloquent answer to the question.

“If the screams and cheers of our fans can still be heard from somewhere, that's a lot of game, twenty minutes? You can't say anything but absolutely everything here,” he said as published by Jokerie on video from the press conference.

“I have a wildcard background as a player, and this season has been absolutely incredible. Of course, it's sad that we couldn't offer a better or longer spring, but it didn't catch on,” continued Määtta, referring to the supporters.

He hoped that “Finland's best and greatest” supporters will stay involved in the same way next season as well and thanked the supporters at the end of the event as well.

Rotten piloted the Jokerit to third place in the regular season after upbeat performances. However, the team's snacks looked like they were eaten in real games, which Määttä admitted.

He gave a sincere acknowledgment to his colleague Tuukka Poikonenwho had conjured up a game system for Hermes, “whatever is worth against us.”

“He won our coaches' duel and, above all, made his team believe that they can win that way,” Määttä said.

“I'm not saying that we played really badly, but today it came down to ineffectiveness. We knew that defending their number one area, the front of the goal, is really tough.”

Jokerit won the shots of the sixth quarter-final match 77–40. Young Kärppie's promise Visa Vedenpää stretched into the path of the puck with the Hermes goal no less than 41 times.

“You have to remember that the opponent's strength throughout the series, and today as well, was defending the center,” Määttä said.

“The numbers were what they were. Yes, our team tried until the end, we didn't lose the effort at all. It's a bit speechless. The opponent deserved his victory, and a neat one at that.”

Hermes and Ernests Ošeneks (right) brought Jokerit and Niko Lahtinen to their knees in the Mestis quarterfinals.

Hermes beat the Jokerit in all three of their home games and started the streak by stealing home advantage for themselves in Helsinki.

Jokerit only got the most out of its machine in the fifth quarter-final, which it won 6–2 on its home court. At that time, three of the hits came with the upper hand.

“Yes, we knew that Hermes is not the best av team in the series. We definitely should have scored more hits on that, above all today, but that fell short as well,” Määttä said.

He stated that Jokeri did well in many areas, “probably okay”, but the most important things were missing.

“Even though we clearly tired out their defenders as the series progressed, they managed it tenaciously.”

“I lost my own duel and as a result we also lost as a team to Hermes. Great respect for the Hermes players”, Määttä confessed.

Jokerit finally finished fifth in their comeback season.