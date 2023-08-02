Ice hockey | Jokeri CEO Antti-Jussi Niemi wants the macho culture out of hockey

Jokerit returns to the rinks on Friday in the Lace Tournament. CEO Antti-Jussi Niemi hopes

Friday is a historic day in the Joker’s comeback project.

The team, which starts at the second highest league level in Mestis in the fall, will then play its first games while participating in the Lace Tournament played in Rauma.

There is plenty of enthusiasm, including the team’s new CEO Antti-Jussi on Nieme.

As a player, Nieme has experience in numerous hockey leagues and the national team tournament, but the classic opening tournament of the domestic hockey season is still missing from his belt.

“Nice to go to Rauma. I never got to Pits to play, but now you can as a ‘staff’. It’s quite a carnival apparently. I look forward to seeing you. It’s nice to see how the Jokerit will do against the league clubs”, says Niemi.

Before After entering the payroll of the Jokers, Niemi was last employed by Eezy oy.

The experiences gained through a personnel company tailored to the employment of athletes are reflected in what Niemi wants to build the Joker community into.

Niemi wants the club’s junior players to go to school and do well either in high school or vocational school.

“ “There is and should be more to life than hockey.”

After obtaining a secondary education, Niemi hopes that the players will continue to study or work in civilian jobs even as adults, if the career continues, it will be in Mestis.

“We had a lot of Mestis players doing random gigs at Eezy. When a career ends at some point, it is very important that there are entries in the cv that show activity,” says Niemi.

In the process Niemi also reminds that hockey is the core product of the Jokers. According to Niemi, Jokerit wants to offer players the opportunity to pursue their dreams in hockey.

Niemi sees education or work as an excellent counterbalance to sports. He says that, for example, we will discuss with all partners whether it would be possible to cooperate in the employment of players, which would be something other than a logo in a suitable place.

“There is and must be more to life than hockey. The rest is not apart from hockey goals and dreams, but on the contrary I see that it supports it.”

If the Jokers emphasize the importance of education, Niemi finds room for improvement in the current image of hockey even more broadly.

Niemi has followed the recent discussion around hockey with concern. It has been discussed in the public, for example, in the game manifested case of racism, game trip abuses and junior game group fight.

Niemi hopes for self-examination from Finns’ favorite sport.

“Hockey should become free for its image, a bit away from the macho culture. That it would be a nice fresh sport again, where it’s a pleasure to go to training and it’s nice to play,” says Niemi.

In Finland, where the age groups are getting smaller, the competition for enthusiasts is constantly getting tougher. Niemi considers image to be a key factor in order to attract future generations to hockey.

Antti-Jussi Niemi ended his playing career in the Jokers in the 2013-2014 season.

Although The lace tournament in its own way starts the story of a new era for the Jokers after the KHL years, Nieme’s eyes are already firmly on the upcoming series season.

Or actually two. After next season, the League’s doors will not open yet, so Jokeri’s place of play will be in Mestis at least until spring 2025.

“We aim for the top level in the longer term. I see that with a five-year perspective, the Jokers should be at the top of Finnish hockey and be self-sufficient,” says Niemi about the club’s goals.

Niemi says that he considered the risks when starting the project. One of them was that the takeoff would not be possible. In the current situation, according to Nieme, Mestis is a good place for the Jokers to build an athletic path.

Niemi is waiting for what Liiga will say about the future series format in time.

“Finnish hockey needs a little more competition and openness to really rise. There must be athletic and financial grounds, but they must be equal for everyone,” says Niemi.

Niemi played in Sweden for Leksand when the team was fighting for promotion to the main league in the spring of 2009.

Nieme’s games in Leksand ended with an injury in the middle of the qualifying series, but he had time to experience the atmosphere of the small town, even though promotion to the league did not happen that spring.

“If you want emotion in hockey, those games have it.”

“ “We have to be worthy of that interest. You have to be at the forefront to maintain interest”

Next during the season Jokerit builds the future by playing in Kerava and in the Helsinki ice hall on Nordenskiöldinkatu.

The former Hartwall arena, the current Helsinki hall, was the team’s home hall from its completion in 1997 until the end of the Joker’s KHL campaign. Now the hall is empty due to sanctions against the owners.

“Kerava and ‘Nordis’ is a good starting point, a bit of an underground thing. If everything goes well at Kerava, there will be an infernal atmosphere when there is a low hall. It has style. But without anything else, in the long term it would be great to get the arena back,” says Niemi.

Nieme has a firm belief that Mestis will be interesting next season, led by teams from the capital region. He says that there was a message from other teams that Jokerit is also interested as a visiting team.

In the capital region As expected, Jokerit is fighting for the top spots in the series with Kiekko-Espo.

“We have to be worthy of that interest. You have to be on the cutting edge to maintain interest,” says Niemi.

At the same time, the CEO is thinking about what the game event could offer so that the competition for spectators turns to his advantage.

“For example, the tubettai’s game in Turku was sold out. What do they do well? We try to think about things a little outside the box. Of course, the focus is on sports, but what else could there be.”

Pori’s Ässät–Jokerit on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Rauma Lace Tournament.