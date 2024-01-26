Jokerit continues the winning streak. Konkar striker Teemu Henritius exorcises waste.

Mestizo has the profile of a young men's speed series, but the team also includes seasoned connoisseurs familiar from the League.

One of them is the Joker's 30-year-old second center Teemu Henritius.

In the top match against Ketterä of Imatra on Friday, Henritius' two-game point streak was broken when Jokerit won 4–3 after the shootout.

Jokerit offered quite a thriller to 4,653 viewers on Friday night.

“Today there would have been no need for a thriller like that. We had a good boogie at the start. We could have scored more goals in that,” admitted Henritius.

With the victory, the Jokerit canceled the previous humiliation. In the last meeting between the teams, Ketterä crushed Jokerit 5–0.

“It was such a gut punch from us that we wanted to make sure that the same thing doesn't happen. That was an extra carrot for us,” Henritius said.

Jokerit is now on a five-game winning streak.

“At the moment, there is a sense of relaxation in the operation. We have found a common tone and activated our game. It feels like everyone is enjoying themselves and doing things together. Now the result has come, so let's just go.”

The same can be said about Henritius. The attacker, who returned to his parent club for this season, has, as expected, taken a big role in the Jokers. Henritius is burning almost at a point per game rate (27, 9+16=25).

Jokers this season's team is boldly built on their own juniors, but Henritius represents solid experience in the joke pack – starting with style. The skates are adjusted so that the back flap is under the sock and the plush front flap is outside.

The experience of 379 matches (39+59=98) accumulated in the league can be seen on the ice in calm solutions and strong two-way play.

Henritius is one of the Joker's four players in their thirties. In Friday's match, in addition to Henritius, there was a vice-captain who managed to score goals in his thirties Otto Karvinen and substituted for the goal of the third set Ville Kolppanen.

Henritius admitted that sometimes the younger people's stories go overboard.

“Sometimes your head spins when you listen to the stories of younger people. It's part of the job. It's the same in the League. There are also a lot of young men there.”

“It's been fun. Fortunately, the younger kids at least listen a little, even if they try to get on their toes sometimes,” Henritius said.

Before returning to his jester's shirt, Henritius had time to go around countries and mantues.

Henritius last played for the Jokers in the 2012–13 season. At that time, the under-twenty attacker only played occasional league matches in a famous joker team.

From Joker, the journey continued first to Kiekko-Vantaa on loan and from there to Liiga Vaasa Sport. After one season in Vaasa, Henritius moved to Jukurei, where he played the following seven seasons.

During these seasons, Henritius played six full seasons in Jukurie's league team.

For the last season, he moved abroad for the first time, when the German second division Lausitzer Füchse was chosen as the address.

The return home has tasted good.

“Here is an organization that wants to build new things, move forward and do things well. It's great to be involved in something like this. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here,” Henritius said.

On the rise: Joker's 17-year-old cage head Juho Keinänen scored in the fifth mestizo match of his career. The youngster, who played on the wing of the first chain and in the second position, was prominently featured and got into good places a few times, but the points account was still not opened.

In the invoice: Ketterä's ice hockey player from the second series failed badly in Nordis' sledding. Agile was fooling around in the lead in the second set with silly ices, and the Jokerit inoculated mercilessly with superiority. After the 2–2 draw by the Jokers, Ketterän Jesse Viskari deservedly flew into the shower for tackling from the back. The Jokerit succeeded three times with superiority.