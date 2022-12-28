Ice hockey | Johan and Fanny Motin fell in love with Helsinki, but at Christmas the food is better in Sweden

At 2.5 years old By Leonard Motin there is enough energy, even if the adults around are weighed down by the cold darkness of Christmas Helsinki. When photos are taken of the Swedish boy’s family on Christmas Street in the city center, he is happy to act as the Photographer’s assistant.

When we move to do the interview in the warmth of Sanomatalo, the vilpertti can’t seem to stay in his enthusiasm. The legs lead in one direction and the other hand craves the reporter’s chocolate candy, which he has received with the coffee. Friends-like Joey from the TV series, the journalist doesn’t like to share his food, but let him go this time.

“Normally, Leonard doesn’t even eat chocolate, but today he seems to like it,” mom Fanny Motin tells.

“Jag vill ha en bulle,” Leonard announces.

A delightful pill of joy is the strong Swedish defender of IFK Helsinki by Johan Motin son. The Motini family is beautiful, friendly and elegant. Ironically, at the time of the interview, the defender does not yet know that the SM league is going to hand him a nine-game ban the following night.

The night before, the 300th SC league match of his career has gone horribly wrong. Motin left the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink through the so-called big doors already in the second period, when he tackled the Pelicans in the head Aatu Jämsen. He already had two previous bans for similar actions, which would now make the sanction tougher.

Read more: Eetu Koivistoinen’s goals guaranteed the victory for HIFK – Johan Motini was sent off

Motin does not want to comment on the matter, but regrets what happened.

Experts describe the 188-centimeter and 92-kilogram Motin as a stout and high-quality defensive package that doesn’t exactly charm in the rink, but whose absence is noticeable.

Read more: HIFK pack suspended for the rest of the year – Kalpa tries to overturn his player’s ban

Motini it is a surprise for the family, a pleasant one, that Johan is still playing puck in Finland.

“I never saw myself playing in the SM league in six years, when I moved from Örebro to Lukko in 2017,” says 33-year-old Motin.

His childhood home is located near Örebro in Karlskoga, more than 200 kilometers west of Stockholm. Motini’s father is from Ähtäri, Finland, from where he left with his family for Sweden as a teenager. Isä-Motin was not interested in discus, but like many other Finns, he liked formula 1 and other motor sports.

However, Johan Motini gave birth to a talented puck player who won World Cup medals in Sweden’s youth national teams and debuted at the country’s highest league level, the Elitserien, in the season in which he turned 17.

The Edmonton Oilers booked the defender to the NHL in 2008 in the fourth round and the following year, after winning the Swedish championship, he left for North America. He played only one game in the Oilers, after which the farm and the farm’s farm became familiar. After a good two seasons, he returned to Sweden and ended up in his hometown Örebroho via Timrå.

There he met Fanny.

“We have been together for seven years,” says Johan.

“Wow! You remembered!” Fanny says.

In 2017, Motin moved to Rauman Lukko because he considered Finland to be a suitable next step for his career. After one season at Rauman, he moved to HIFK, where he has played since then.

However, Fanny remained in Örebro for many years, where she worked, for example, in the field of event production. The couple lived happily in a long-distance relationship. When Fanny visited Helsinki, the young couple enjoyed the lively bar and restaurant life and walking tours around the capital.

“I fell in love with Helsinki,” says Fanny.

Johan Motin (right), who represented Lukko and HIFK, is a physical player.

Life changed in the spring of 2020, when Leonard was born in Sweden after the hockey season. It was time to get the family together in Finland. Fannya’s move to the eastern neighbor made me think, even scared. Although he had visited Helsinki, he didn’t know much about Finland. Unlike some of his friends, he had never even been on a cruise.

“I thought that it was colder in Finland than in Sweden. As a child I was afraid of Moomin and now I was moving to Moominland. I didn’t know Finnish history because it wasn’t taught much in school. I knew that Finland had been part of Sweden, but I didn’t know about the events of the Winter and Continuation War, for example,” says Fanny.

“The thought of going to Noni in Finland did not come naturally to me.

Most concretely, Fanny was afraid of her own professional future because of the language barrier.

“The Finnish language is the most difficult in the world my in my experience,” he says.

“I was worried about whether I would find work. In Finland, I had no networks, didn’t know anyone or knew the language. What could I do?”

Fanny Motin moved to Finland in the midst of both baby and corona everyday life. Johan went to training and games every day and was able to travel to league locations. Fanny was at home and didn’t even get to watch IFK’s matches, because the audience was not allowed.

“It wasn’t nice,” he recalls now.

Then Fanny exclaims to her son “Oj, thank you Leonard!”, while Viikari is stroking her mother’s shirt with her chocolate hands.

When the pandemic eased, Leonard grew up to kindergarten age, and Fanny found a job at a Finnish healthcare start-up company, where she does well in English, the family began to like living in Finland and Helsinki more and more. Now they are completely sold out.

After having a child, restaurant life has changed to, for example, family trips to Linnanmäki amusement park and Korkeasaari zoo.

“We love living here. We have enjoyed our stay and Helsinki has become a second home for us. If our family and closest friends were here, Helsinki would be our home,” says Johan.

“Helsinki is much more relaxed than, for example, Stockholm. The city is the perfect size, the sea is close and the architecture is beautiful.”

The Motinie family spends time in Helsinki, for example, taking walks around the city.

With Motin has a contract with HIFK also for next season. The bilingual club and its Swedish players and their families have contributed to increasing the Motinie’s feeling that they are welcome.

So much time has passed in Helsinki that the Motinis sold their Örebron house last summer. Fanny regrets that the couple has not bought a cabin in Finland instead.

“We live in a hockey apartment,” he says, referring to the solution offered by HIFK.

To finish Motins don’t stay on this side of the Gulf of Pohjanlahti. At some point, the family moves back to Sweden. Family is also the only thing Johan misses from Sweden. Fanny comes up with another thing.

“Sweden has better Christmas dishes! At Christmas parties in Finland, boxes are offered, which are not so good, haha.”

Leonard leaves the table and goes to investigate the event stage being built next to it. I guess it’s time to stop. However, Leonard has one more wish.

“Come home and see my room,” says the little boy.

Next time then.

Johan Moti in the rink in a match against JYP in November.

“It’s more fun to play in the SM league!”

Finnish among hockey fans, there is often a grumbling about the style and level of play in the SM league. It is said that the game is too defensive and the close trap play in the middle area prevents the matches from turning into goal-rich festivals.

Instead, many people envy the game of the Swedish league. There is rock ‘n’ roll, speed and entertainment. No snot with puck control.

Johan Motini, who has played in the major leagues of both countries for a long time, has an interesting perspective on the discussion. His opinion may surprise you.

“It’s more fun to play in the SM league! I have heard the same from many Swedes who have come to Finland,” says Motin.

“Yes, some teams play trap, but others are wild and crazy. You never know what to expect. In addition, the game is more physical in Finland than in Sweden, which is fine for me. In addition, I feel that even more scoring chances are created in the SM league.”

One puck oddity that attracts Motin in Finland is the different size of the rinks in different locations. In Sweden, the size of the playing area is standardized.

“We play with IFK one night in a small bowl and the next in a big one. That and the teams’ ways of playing bring a nice change,” he says.

Read more: Another long ban in the league – KooKoo’s defender sidelined for eight games

Read more: Tappara’s Niko Ojamäki was HIFK’s nightmare again

Read more: Roope Hintz is flying in a wild mood, bad news for Patrik Lainee

Read more: Oliver Kapanen scored a goal that was like a replica of his cousin’s championship goal

Read more: Yle and SK: The ace player made a mistake of thousands of euros at Christmas – the league hall is closed for the time being