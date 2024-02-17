Ice hockey | Joel Harkimo talks about his Jokerit project in the podcast – his father's warnings fell on deaf ears

According to Joel Harkimo, the father knew how the project was going.

Name Harkimo has been strongly connected to the Jokers since 1990. Current Member of Parliament Harry Harkimo led the company for a long time, and so did his son Joel Harkimo grew up in the Jokerit community.

“I grew up in the club's locker room and in the corridors of the hall,” the younger Harkimo, 33, says in a recent podcast.

It's about the episode of Aki Linnanahde's talk show, which will be published on Saturday.

In the program, Harkimo talks about his relationship with the Jokers after the club moved from the domestic league to the KHL.

“I got excited about the KHL at the beginning and went to watch the games.”

At some point, the measure was filled.

“After the first season, attendance at the games decreased, decreased, decreased.”

The last time he saw the clown shirts was in a KHL match in 2018.

“At that time I had met Janni (wife Janni Hussi).”

Although The KHL-Jokerit did not fascinate, Harkimo's passion for the club did not die out. The memories from the SM league era were strong.

“The matches against IFK were memorable,” says Harkimo.

The spring 2011 and spring 2012 playoff matches are especially memorable.

“In the spring of 2011, we were put on hold and in the spring of 2012, we were put on hold,” Harkimo feels.

At that time, the young man spent sleepless nights.

“I couldn't sleep before those games because I was so nervous.”

When Jokeri's KHL path was interrupted as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the club's return to the domestic leagues became relevant in 2022. Harkimo considered that his moment had come.

“The idea of ​​being able to bring the Jokers back to Finnish hockey and build a phenomenon out of it.”

“ Faija said “don't leave under any circumstances, because it's going to be a deal”.

Harkimon according to him, he had to take action. That's what Joel did, even though his father tried to stop him.

“Faija said: 'don't leave under any circumstances, because it's going to be a mess'.”

The boy didn't believe it.

“I thought this was my thing. The purpose was to gather a group of investors who would have run Jokers.”

Father's guesses turned out to be correct. In the eyes of many, Harkimo's name was a guarantee that Harry Harkimo is also involved in the project in some way.

Joel Harkimo tells the interviewer Aki Linnanahtethat his ownership group did not become public because “the palette was not ready”.

Then it was too late. The public uproar took away the credibility of the project.

“I didn't get the chance to build the project before it was shot down, and we weren't allowed to participate,” says Harkimo.

Harkimo's Jokerit company went bankrupt.

Now Jokers' activities are run by a different group.

Finally, Linnanahde asks Harkimo if he is interested in joining the Jokers at some point. The answer to this was categorically negative.

“I'm not involved. I do follow the games, and my love for Jokers will not disappear,” says Harkimo.

Instead of ice hockey, Harkimo directs his energy to sailing. He recently announced that he will sail alone around the world in 2026.