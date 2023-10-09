Ice hockey | Joel Armia may end up in the farm league – another Finnish player has a special saga in the NHL

Joel Armia was not suitable for other NHL clubs. Ottawa picked up Lassi Thomson back in their ranks.

Defender Lassi Thomson washed in the Anaheim Ducks organization lasted a good week.

Thomson, 23, returns to the Ottawa Senators, who picked him back from waivers, the so-called from the transfer list.

The Senators can now send Thomson straight to the farm.

Montreal Canadiens Joel Armia instead passed waivers. The 30-year-old Konkar striker can now be sent to farm. Armia has last played in the AHL in the 2015–16 season.

Armia, who also suffered from injuries, has had a difficult last few years in Montreal. His balance from last season was 43 matches played with 7+7.

Armia signed a four-year contract extension with Montreal in the summer of 2021, which is worth 13.6 million dollars. Armia enjoys the best salary of his contract specifically for the season that has started, which brings him 4.8 million dollars.

The transfers are reported on the X service (formerly Twitter) by Sportsnet Elliotte Friedman.