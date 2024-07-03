Ice hockey | Jessica Campbell is making history in the NHL

Hockey|Jessica Campbell becomes an NHL coach.

Glass ceiling has broken in the NHL.

The Seattle Kraken announced that About Jessica Campbell32, will become the team’s assistant coach when he joins the new head coach Dan Bylsman to the team.

Campbell will be an assistant coach working on the bench during games, and in that role she will be the first woman in the NHL.

Campbell has already made similar history at the World Cup level and in the AHL. The Canadian was one head coach Toni Söderholm of assistant coaches in the German national team in the spring 2022 World Cup.

In the AHL, Campbell got responsibility in the summer of 2022, when he became the assistant coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, a partner team of Seattle.

On my own in his playing career, Campbell played in Canada and, after a break of a couple of years, also played in Sweden in the 2019–2020 season. He became a coach in 2017.

In addition to the AHL and the German national team, Campbell has coaching experience in the North American junior leagues, the Swedish SHL as a skating coach, and the German league as a skills and assistant coach.