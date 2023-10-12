Ice hockey | Jesse Ylönen scored a handsome goal – Carolina’s Finns scored points in Ottawa’s defeat

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard got the scoring taps open. Jesse Ylönen scored a great goal, and Joonas Korpisalo’s Ottawa bowed to Carolina.

In the opening set squealed, and the rookie star roared Connor Bedard scored the first goal of his NHL career in Boston. The match was Bedard’s second.

Bedard gave the away team Chicago Blackhawks a 1–0 lead with his old-fashioned.

However, the reigning regular season winner Bruins swept to a 3–1 victory.

Bedard’s chain mate who represented Boston last season Taylor Hall had to leave the game in the opening set Brandon Carlon after the tackle.

The Montreal Canadiens led the classic meeting against the Toronto Maple Leafs 2–0 and 5–3, but the Leafs were ultimately better after the winning goal contest.

The host team Toronto’s number one striker had scored a hat trick Austin Matthewswho scored the last two goals of regular time.

Before Matthews’ double, we saw a stylish Finnish success.

Timothy Liljegren flashed in his own area, and the Canadiens Jesse Ylönen impressively took the puck from the knuckle to the cage.

Ylönen started his fourth season in the Canadiens organization. At the training camp, he left behind, among other things, a Finnish hero Joel Armianwho, despite his considerably fatter salary bag, was ordered to the AHL.

Last season, Ylönen played 37 NHL games with an output of 6+10.

to the Ottawa Senators transferred in the summer Joonas Korpisalo made it to the toughest possible test in his debut.

The Senators visited the home cave of the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the championship favorites.

Korpisalo (37/42) saved in the first set Jesper Fastin a penalty shot, but the net fell as the match progressed.

The hosts took a 5-3 victory over Ottawa, whose mid lane is currently very narrow. Josh Norris is sidelined injured, and Shane Pinto still haven’t been attached to a contract due to the tight salary cap situation.

Sebastian Aho served in the second period by Michael Bunting 1-1 handicap. Teuvo Teräväinen in turn shot by Martin Necas from spreading the Hurricanes’ 2-1 lead goal. Also the third Finnish striker Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored after scoring the last goal of the match, by Jaccob Slavin a perfectly accurate 5-3 shot by an underpowered shot.