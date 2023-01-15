Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi’s statements made headlines in Canada – this is how the head coach commented

Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft commented on the situation of his team’s Finnish players.

Las Vegas

Jesse Puljujärvi the playing time has fallen even smaller towards 2023. He has played more than ten minutes in only three of the Edmonton Oilers’ seven games.

The season has been disappointing, as the balance of 45 matches is ten (4+6) power points and the power reading is -13. The start of last season was excellent for Puljujärvi and the final balance was the best of his career so far (14+22 in 65 matches).

The head coach of the Oilers who came to the helm last winter by Jay Woodcroft under him has been more difficult. Puljujärvi is working hard, but the result has remained meager.

Woodcroft commented on the situation of his attacker to Ilta-Sanom in Las Vegas.

“He works hard and scored a big goal for us in the last game,” Woodcroft said.

Puljujärvi scored a 6–0 hit when the Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks by as much as 7–1. The goal is the only one for him this calendar year.

“At the offensive end, things haven’t worked out the way he would like, but he works hard and is a great teammate who is respected.”

Finnish striker has been open about the fact that his identity as a player has yet to be clarified.

The issue also became a big issue in North America when Puljujärvi To Yle the comments made were carried over to Canada in December.

“When things like that come to my ears from the public, we try to help and draw a picture of what we want on a daily basis.”

“We can’t guarantee that someone will create a numerical result on the offensive end. But we care about him playing the right way and making sacrifices for the team to win,” says Woodcroft.

The coach according to Puljujärvi, the result of the attacking end is just a bonus.

“He works hard. He is accepted in the locker room and appreciated by teammates and coaches alike. He helped us win today.”

Jesse Puljujärvi is fighting and working, but the result has been left behind.

In Vegas, Edmonton took the important points with a score of 4–3.

Puljujärvi’s playing has sometimes been marked by the fact that he does not enjoy being on the puck for long periods of time and plays shorter shifts than his teammates.

“Like I said, he scored a big goal in the last game. He finds himself places”, said Woodcroft about Puljujärvi’s puck game.

“On some nights, the length of the changes just depends on the player’s feeling. Even now, we played the fourth game in six days. You can feel it in the legs of some players. I did give him ice time until the end of the game,” Woodcroft stated.

Puljujärvi played in Vegas for nine minutes and 18 seconds. The exchanges were on average 34 seconds long, and the last one ended in 55:32.

of Edmonton another Finnish player, defender Markus Niemeläinen watched the matches of the away tour to California from the stands.

Järkälemäinen Niemeläinen, 24, has played 23 NHL games this season without any power points. So far this year, he has played only two games as a backup, getting just over three minutes of ice time in both.

“I already coached “Nemo” in the AHL for a few years. A great professional who is very physical on the rink. I’ve been really impressed with him as an NHL player. The career is going in the right direction,” says Woodcroft.

Markus Niemeläinen in Seattle on New Year’s Eve.

Niemeläinen has played more minutes on a few nights, but mainly his responsibility in the matches he has played has been quite small.

In order for him to break into a regular starting six defenseman in the NHL, Woodcroft wants to see a more assured puck game.

“Defensively, he is a solid player and physicality is a good part of his game. The next step depends on how good he is with the puck. He’s a great young guy and a rising prospect for the Edmonton Oilers.”