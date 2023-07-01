Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi, who underwent surgery, is on the open market – the critical moments in his NHL career are at hand

Antti Raanta and Joonas Korpisalo, among others, will continue in the taala league.

Carolina The Hurricanes fell Jesse Puljujärvi on Saturday for the free agent market. The Hurricanes didn’t offered the so-called Qualifying offer for the Finnish player, with which the NHL club would have kept Puljujärvi’s player rights.

This is how Puljujärvi became an unrestricted free agent, who can negotiate a contract with any club in the NHL free agent player market, which opens on Saturday.

However, Puljujärvi’s situation is difficult, as the 25-year-old player had both hips operated on earlier this week in New York. The recovery time from the operation is six to ten months, reports Over About the situation in Puljujärvi.

“I struggled with my hips all last season. Yes, you could play with them, but they weren’t good. I had to take care of it absolutely insanely and it also took painkillers. I gave everything I could give,” Puljujärvi told Yle.

“After all, these are pretty critical moments at hand, in which direction the career will go from here. If there are no contract offers, then there won’t be any. Let’s be free agents then. The most important thing now is to get my body in shape and be able to play at the top level again someday.”

Puljujärvi in addition, other interesting Finnish names are applying for an NHL contract with free papers. Hot currency on the transfer market can be, for example, goalkeepers Antti Raanta and Joonas Korpisalo.

Raanta has shown good performances most recently in the Carolina Hurricanes. Korpisalo, on the other hand, stopped the pucks in the Los Angeles Kings game last season.

There is also a Seattle Kraken forward available for contract offers Joonas Donskoi, whose career continuation is still a big question mark because Donskoi’s health situation is worrying. The Finn, who was on the sidelines for the entire last season, has suffered from a series of serious head injuries.

ESPN’s Finnish Dallas Stars can also be found on the list of free agents compiled by us Joel Kiviranta and the New York Rangers Niko Mikkola.