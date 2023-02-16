Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi, who is in the middle of transfer rumors, is on the sidelines from Edmonton’s training

According to Edmonton’s head coach, Jesse Puljujärvi’s playing in the next match is uncertain.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft confirmed on Thursday that Kailer Yamamoto will return to the team lineup on Friday. At the time, Edmonton hosted the New York Rangers in their home arena.

Yamamoto’s return will force the Oilers to make changes to their NHL roster, as he will be activated from the long-term injured (LTIR) list. LTIR players do not count against the salary cap, and with Yamamoto returning, the Oilers’ salary cap will be exceeded.

Woodcroft told local media that GM With Ken Holland “there are a lot of balls in the air”.

He was the subject of transfer rumors for a month Jesse Puljujärvi was not on the ice in Thursday’s practice.

“It remains to be seen,” Woodcroft said when asked if Puljujärvi will play on Friday.

According to the coach, Puljujärvi had a “maintenance day”, which usually refers to treatment of minor injuries or clean recovery instead of training.