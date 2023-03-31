Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi was released, but Carolina lost sadly

Detroit tied the game four seconds before the final buzzer.

Carolina Hurricanes suffered a dull 2–3 away loss in Detroit. The home team Red Wings’ chances for the playoffs are already gone.

Detroit sealed the victory four seconds before the final buzzer when Jake Wallman shot the winning goal from the line.

The Hurricanes’ Finnish forward, who has been the subject of great interest since his transfer Jesse Puljujärvi returned to the lineup after a break of a couple of matches.

Teuvo Teräväinen was on the sidelines due to illness. Lake Puljujärvi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Stefan Noesen played together in the Canes’ second varsity, which Moneypuck’s according to the statistics, won the shooting attempts 14–1, but did not get the result.

Puljujärvi played 11:43 and shot four times towards the goal. There was no special situation period. He has played nine games in Carolina without scoring.

Sebastian Aho got the assist on Carolina’s second goal, which Jacob Slavin shot from the blue line.

New Jersey took a 2-1 victory over their archenemy New York Rangers and is only one point away from Carolina, who leads the Metropolis division. However, the Hurricanes have played one fewer match. Both teams have four wins in their last ten matches.