Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi signed an extension to Edmonton

Puljujärvi’s contract is for one year.

Ice hockey player Jesse Puljujärvi career continues with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. Puljujärvi signed a one-year contract with the Oilers worth three million US dollars, according to the Oilers in its press release.

With the contract, 24-year-old Puljujärvi and the Oilers avoid the arbitration hearing, which would have been on Friday, July 29. If the arbitration hearing had ended, the arbitrator would have determined Puljujärvi’s salary and the Oilers could have either agreed or let Puljujärvi become an unrestricted free agent. As an unrestricted free agent, Puljujärvi would have been able to freely choose his club and Edmonton would not have received any compensation for leaving.

Puljujärvi scored 36 power points last season, which was the record of his NHL career. He has played 259 games in the NHL.

When the current contract expires, Puljujärvi is a restricted free agent. He still has the opportunity to have his contract arbitrated next year, if no contract is reached.

After signing Puljujärvi’s contract, Edmonton exceeds the NHL’s salary cap. The club therefore has to make deals to get below the allowed limits. Currently, the salary cap is exceeded by three million dollars.

Of the Finns who played more than 15 NHL regular season games last season without a contract for next season, there are still forwards Juho Lammikko, Kaapo Kako and Janne Kuokkanen.