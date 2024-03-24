Jesse Puljujärvi succeeded.

Jesse Puljujärvi shoveled in his second NHL goal of the season on Sunday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Colorado Avalanche.

Puljujärvi, 25, played a strong exchange in the opening set. He rushed in from the wing, shot towards the goal and scooped up the loose puck for himself.

After that, the game tool drifted into superstardom For Sidney Crosby, who fired his knuckles fiercely towards the goal. The puck bounced by Reilly Smith through to Puljujärvi, who was productive at the corner of the goal and ran the puck into the net. The hit eases the pain caused by Puljujärvi's inefficiency.

Puljujärvi scored its first goal of the season on March 6. Since then, the Finnish forward has played without power points.

The game between the Penguins and the Avalanche is currently underway. At the time of writing, the Penguins lead the match 2–0.

Puljujärvi has sometimes sat in the stands with the Penguins. Sunday's match is Puljujärvi's only 13th of the season in the NHL. The Finnish jässikka will play in Sunday's match in the Penguins' four chain.

To Puljujärvi artificial hips were installed on both sides last summer. He had to rehabilitate his hip during the early season. Puljujärvi signed an NHL contract with the Penguins at the beginning of February.

Crosby previously praised Puljujärvi.

“He is strong on the puck and a good skater. He drives greedily to the finish line and works hard. He's a physical player that's tough to play against,” Crosby said.