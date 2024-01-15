Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi opened the tap – the narrator's speech attracts attention

Jesse Puljujärvi scored the equalizer against Springfield.
of the AHL Playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on a trial basis Jesse Puljujärvi scored his first goal of the season in Monday's round.
Joona Koppanen Puljujärvi, who got through from the transfer, scored the Penguins' 2-2 equalizer against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The goal can be seen in the video published by Penguins on social media.
Piskuinen's AHL-TV commentator has done his homework to the last, because the pronunciation of the Finnish striker's name is almost perfect in a rare way for North Americans – except for the letter ä.
Also the power point was Puljujärvi's first of the season in his fifth game.
Joel Blomqvist made 17 saves as the Penguins took a 3–2 victory. He scored the decisive goal Sam Poulin.
