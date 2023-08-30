Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi is a situation without a company – this is how Kärpät commented

Jesse Puljujärvi, who is recovering from a major operation, does not have a team. Is returning to Kärppi an option?

Puck star Jesse Puljujärvi, 25, the situation speaks for itself. Puljujärvi, who played in the NHL in recent years, is without a contract. The future is open anyway.

Both of Puljujärvi’s hips were operated on at the end of June. Usually, the recovery time from such a massive operation to full playing condition takes at least half a year.

In this case, it would mean almost the turn of the year.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet recently reported that the traditional MoDo, which has been promoted to the country’s main league for this season, would be interested in washing Puljujärvi.

If Puljujärvi were to return after his recovery to seek speed again from the rinks of Europe, Oulu’s Kärppi could hardly be ignored from the options.

Flies director of development and responsible for sports matters during the summer as an “acting” sports director Lasse Kukkonen says that Kärpät has not had discussions with Puljujärvi regarding the starting season.

“Of course, Jesse also knows that if such a situation ever arises, he will always get home,” Kukkonen said recently in connection with the SM league alumni match.

“I know enough about his goal that his career is definitely still in North America. Let’s let Jesse get his body in shape first.”

After his first years in the NHL, Puljujärvi returned to Kärppi for the 2019–20 season. He also played in the Oulu club in the fall of 2020, when the NHL was on a corona break.

Lake Puljujärvi has already played well over 300 games in six seasons in the NHL. However, the career of the former great promise has been quite a rollercoaster.

Last season it was the turn of the slide again. Puljujärvi reached a dead end in Edmonton.

In the spring, he was traded to Carolina, but it didn’t work out. At the end of the season, Carolina did not offer Puljujärvi a contract, so he became an unrestricted free agent.

Considering the Finnish striker’s hip surgery in the summer and the uncertain health situation, it is still completely open whether any NHL club is interested in signing him for the upcoming season or whether Puljujärvi will have to seek new momentum from Europe in the “off-season”.

“After all, the critical moments are at hand here, as to which direction the career will take from here. If there are no contract offers, then there won’t be any. Let’s be free agents then. The most important thing now is to get my body in shape and be able to play at the top level again someday, Puljujärvi said To Yle at the turn of June-July.

If a situation arises that Puljujärvi does not receive offers from the NHL this fall and would be interested in coming to Kärppi in November-December, for example, are Raksila’s doors open?

“As I said, there has been no discussion. But as long as he doesn’t have a contract elsewhere, everything is possible,” says Kukkonen.

“We haven’t calculated whether there would be a place for Jesse in, say, December. If Jesse wants, there is always a place, but I strongly believe that Jesse will play for a long time in North America.”

SM league season starts in a couple of weeks, but the position of sports director in the Kärppie background group is still unfilled.

Washed and cared for for a long time Harri Aho left for SaiPa in the summer, and Kärpät has not announced a new sports director.

“The application is still open. In that regard, we are much further along than in the spring,” says Kukkonen.

Development director Kukkonen says that he has handled the duties of sports director for the time being.

“Hopefully we will get a sports director as quickly as possible, but there are two sides to these issues and we need to find common ground. We are trying to find a long-term solution.”