Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi in ​​the top draw – NHL call-up coming soon?

Jesse Puljujärvi is starting to heat up in the farm league.

Pittsburgh Looking for a feel for the game in the Penguins' AHL team Jesse Puljujärvi, 25, has reached a strong earnings condition.

Early on Saturday morning, Puljujärvi scored 1+1 when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which he represents, claimed a 4-3 away victory over Philadelphia's farm team from Lehigh Valley.

Puljujärvi has now played ten matches in the AHL with 4+4. The plus-minus column reads +7.

In his first four games, Puljujärvi played without power points, so he has scored all eight points in the last six games.

Lake Puljujärvi plays in Pittsburgh farm on a trial contract. He underwent double hip surgery in the summer, which has taken some time to recover from.

Correction 27.1. 3:24 p.m.: The name of the farm team in Philadelphia is Lehigh Valley, not Lehing Valley as it was written earlier in the article.