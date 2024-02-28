Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi got away – a surprising statistical fact was revealed about Mikko Rantase

Joel Armia recorded 1+1 points as the Canadiens downed Arizona.

Colorado Avalanche Finns were in good shape when the team beat the Dallas Stars 5–1 in the NHL. Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen made both powers 1+1, and Joel Kiviranta scored one goal.

Kiviranta tied the game at 1–1 in the first period. Rantanen took the team to a 2–1 lead after just under six minutes of the match had been played.

Rantanen's goal was initiated by a superstar Nathan MacKinnon, which has become quite a radar pair for Finns over the years. MacKinnon has now scored as many as 128 of Rantanen's 251 NHL career goals, i.e. more than half.

Lehkonen got his scoring tap open in the second period by hitting Colorado's fifth hit. Rantanen and Jonathan Drouin started the hit with a clever passing pattern.

of Pittsburgh Finnish striker Jesse Puljujärvi returned to the lineup as the Penguins defeated the Vancouver Canucks in overtime 4–3. “Pulju” played a modest 8.46 minutes, took one penalty and recorded -1 in the power statistic.

of Pittsburgh Valtteri Puustinen got an assist on his team's 3–3 equalizer, which he scored Lars Eller. Puustinen got the responsibility comfortably, a good 17 minutes.

Montreal of the Canadiens Joel Armia recorded 1+1 power points as the team defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4–2 at home in the NHL. Armia opened her team's scoring account by scoring a 1–0 goal, after barely eight minutes of the match had been played.

Joel Armia celebrates a goal against Arizona.

Among the Finns, the Coyotes were also able to score Matias Maccelliwhen he gave the pass that led to the goal for his team's 3–2 narrow goal.

Montreal is in last place in the Atlantic Division, while Arizona is one place higher in the Central Division.

Armia scored his last point before the goal of the night when he assisted the goal on February 24th. Before that, he managed a two pass pot on February 17th.

Buffalo Sabres faced the Florida Panthers away Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves as the Sabers narrowly lost to Florida 2-3. No statistics were recorded for the other Finns in the match.