Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi finally scored his opening goal of the season

Edmonton beat St. Louis on the road.

Transfer rumours having to start in the middle of his season Jesse Puljujärvi opened his goal account in the NHL early Thursday morning Finnish time.

Puljujärvi struck in the opening set Darnell Nurse starting the Oilers’ opening goal. Puljujärvi directed Nurse’s shot into the net.

The NHL’s official Twitter account even had time to put a goal in Nurse’s name, but the sharp-eyed Seurajat knew how to mark the hit at the right address.

The Canadian team finally pressed for a 3–1 victory. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also hit the away team.

The goal was also the first power point of the season for the Finnish attacker.

New The York Islanders left the rink as the winner, when the opponent was the neighboring team New York Rangers.

Two of the goals in the Islanders’ 3–0 victory were scored Kyle Palmieri. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Adam Pelech both took two assists.

Kaapo Kako Rangers couldn’t get the puck despite a hard effort Ilya Sorokin behind the back. The Islanders’ Russian goalkeeper kept a clean sheet with 41 saves.

Rangers Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves.

The Tampa Bay Lightning corrected their sluggish early season course with a 4-2 win over Anaheim. Brandon Hagel broke a 2–2 tie in the third period and Nicholas Paul at the end, the final readings were empty.