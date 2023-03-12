Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi debuted in his new team – was also seen alongside Sebastian Aho

Carolina’s Jesse Puljujärvi made his debut in the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

From Edmonton traded Jesse Puljujärvi played his first game in the Carolina Hurricanes shirt the night before Sunday Finnish time.

Carolina’s four-game winning streak was snapped when it lost to the same team as last week before the streak began, i.e. Vegas.

The Canes’ fresh Finnish reinforcement was planted on the edge of the four chain Paul Stastny and by Stefan Noesen alongside.

Puljujärvi also got to play Sebastian Ahon side by side at the end of the second period, when Andrei Svetshnikov was in the locker room after hurting himself. The Russian star returned to the basket in the final set.

Carolina was on top of the game for long stretches, but the inefficiency and the Golden Knights’ recent acquisition of by Jonathan Quick 33 saves kept the home team at zero.

Puljujärvi played 12.47 minutes, all of which were even. He played strongly in his own role and did not try to get rid of the puck as quickly as he sometimes did in Edmonton, where the lack of confidence was striking in places during this season.

Puljujärvi shot three times towards the goal and got one minus, which came from Vegas by Brett Howden from the 4–0 goal that hit into the void.

of Pittsburgh Mikael Granlund opened the scoring tap in his new club.

Granlund picked off the second assist on the Penguins’ opener and made a sharp 5-1 lead in the dying minutes as Pennsylvania’s local rival Philadelphia fell on home ice.

The Finnish striker played in the new formation as the center of the three chain By Rickard Rakell and by Drew O’Connor in the middle.

The league’s superior Boston Bruins set an NHL record when they picked up their 50th win of the season in record pace, in their 64th game of the season.