Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi and Sebastian Aho were bumped into each other – the chain guy was sitting next to him in wonder

Puljujärvi’s and Sebastian Aho’s teammate Seth Jarvis said after the match that the hardest part was communicating in Finnish.

Vancouver

Carolina Hurricanes kept a clean sheet in the second match – for the first time since January 2014.

The loss in Sunday’s round came to New Jersey in the away bowl, when the home team took the points with a 3–0 victory. The teams are now tied at the top of the Metropolis division.

It was a match Jesse Puljujärvi another at the Hurricanes.

Andrei Svetshnikov was on the sidelines due to injury, which opened up a place for Puljujärvi Sebastian Ahon from the chain led by the attacker on the other side Seth Jarvis.

Puljujärvi and Aho got to the goal posts right at the start of the match with their joint play and clashed behind in a ruckus, from which Puljujärvi and the Devils Ryan Graves went to the ice rink.

Ketju played strongly and got to the best places among the Carolina team, but the inefficiency was a problem.

Jarvis stated in an interview with Bally Sports that this was better than no seats at all.

“He brings energy and is a big power forward, a bit like ‘Svetsh’, so it wasn’t that different,” Jarvis said of Puljujärvi.

“Finnish was the most difficult. They were speaking Finnish to each other, and I was by the side, unable to understand. Otherwise, I think he did a really good job and filled his place.”

In the match, Puljujärvi got the longest playing time of the calendar year, 15:31, and was part of the Hurricanes’ second team, where the score was modest.

Eight in the round of the match, only the Finns could score points Juuso Välimäki (0+1) when Arizona beat Minnesota after overtime 5-4.

Ottawa, who really got into the hunt for the playoffs in the East, suffered their second expensive loss of the weekend in Western Canada, this time to Calgary, who knocked out the Senators 5-1.

The Winnipeg Jets’ weekend in Florida, which had been underwhelming for a long time, produced four points: now Tampa Bay fell, and the team’s biggest hero was again the goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck.