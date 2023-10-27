Carolina’s losing streak ended. Jesperi Kotkaniemi was effective again.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi the effective early season was continued when the Carolina Hurricanes took a comfortable 3–2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Having lost three matches in a row, returning home from a long away tour, Carolina found itself chasing two goals in the opening set.

Twinkling as the star of the field Martin Necas narrowed even before the first break. Carolina got the puck with her hard hair, and Kotkaniemi, who got to the puck, passed through the end To Michael Bunting. He offered Necas a spot in the corner of the goal, which the Czech Republic made no mistake about.

Carolina drummed up a total of 31 shots in the first two sets, but it couldn’t get even, even though for example Sebastian Aho managed to escape through underpowered.

The Hurricanes finally got the equalizer in 55:36, when Brady Skjein the counterattack started ended with Kotkaniemi’s goal from Necas’ pass.

In overtime, the game was wrapped up by Necas with his precise kick, whose second assist point of the goal went to Aho, who had already left the ice to be substituted.

Kotkaniemi has been the second most effective Finn in the early season with his 4+5 performances in eight matches. Colorado has been able to do better Mikko Rantanen (7, 5+7).

Injured Patrick Laine was still out of the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup.

Columbus, who improved on his performances from last season and the first games this fall, extended his point streak to four games – but lost his lead and lost in overtime for the second time in a row.

Home team Montreal scored a 4-3 overtime goal Cole Caufield.

A Swedish striker known from Jackets’ HIFK Emil Bemström rattled off two goals and Jack Roslovic powers 1+2. Columbus’ most expensive player Johnny Gaudreau has not yet opened his goal account (7, 0+4). The Yankee winger now got one assist.