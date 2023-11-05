Ice hockey | Jesperi Kotkaniemi shone as the number one goal – Sebastian Aho scored the decisive goal, Roby Järventie made his debut in the NHL

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho organized the victory for Carolina.

Carolina Hurricanes came from a 0–3 deficit to a 4–3 victory in Long Island.

The Hurricanes’ drumming was rewarded as a guest of the New York Islanders in the third period with 2–3 and 3–3 goals.

He shot the first one Dmitry Orlovwho got to shoot Jesperi Kotkaniemi of distribution.

Kotkaniemi struck Andrei Svetshnikov from the pass with superiority in front of the goal to level the game in 55:26.

In overtime, he put the referee’s cloak on his back Sebastian Ahowho was looking for speed in the middle zone, got the puck in the attack zone From Martin Necas and then hit the winning shot.

Kotkaniemi was awarded as the first player of the match. Aho was chosen as the second star.

Carolina Antti Raanta made 22 saves in his third win of the season. Islanders Ilya Sorokin had to make 43 saves.

Kotkaniemi has been his team’s most effective player in the early season with 5+7 points in 12 matches.

Roby Järventie debuts

As a center forward transferred to the AHL last season, also seen in the training camp at the same place Roby Järventie played his first NHL game in the colors of the Ottawa Senators.

Järventie started the match with the team’s top strikers Claude Giroux and by Drake Batherson alongside. In the end, however, he only played with them for a good three minutes and a total of 6:38.

Järventie’s father Martti played one game in the NHL in the fall of 2001. Järventie, who played as a defender, represented the Montreal Canadiens.

Roby Järventie’s teammate, defender Nikolas Matipalo played in the third NHL game of his career, he also played little, only 6:48.

The heavy workload of the top players did not carry Ottawa to victory, but Tampa Bay was better with 6-4 goals. Joonas Korpisalo had to make room in the second set For Anton Forsberg after conceding three goals on 20 shots. Tampa’s second and third goals came in a short space of time at the beginning of the set and sank to Korpisalo from the front corner.

Tampa mixed up its chains in the match, and the rookie attacker who was rough in the three-four chains in the early season Walter Merelä was on the side of the stand for the first time.