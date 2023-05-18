Ice hockey | Jere Sallinen burned the wall of the garage – the father’s face burned, and it was the Lions’ luck

Goalkeeper Noora Räty, among others, trained at Jere Sallinen’s home court.

Tampere

The lions by the attacker With Jere Salli the training conditions were okay in childhood. Sallinen, 32, got to play in a small rink at home.

It was the best option when the boys in the family were very enthusiastic about puck.

“Dad lost his nerve when we heated the wall of the garage and it started to fall apart. He decided to build a small rink with decorative racks and puddle paints. The whole village used to play there every day,” says Sallinen, who grew up in Espoo.

The yard games played at home by the Sallites were also reported in last fall’s publication Noora Rädyn in a biography The Lion Queen.

Marika Lehton the book he wrote tells how Jäähonga’s juniors could go to Sallinen to play after school, go to training afterwards and return to the yard games in the evening.

According to the book, evening games were possible thanks to the floodlight placed on the side of the rink.

“Whether it was played with three against three or four against four. Sometimes we wanted to be a little stricter, so we put everyone who could get on the field”, recalls Sallinen.

A rag was, according to Sallinen, a hard bone in the mouth of the goal.

“He was the best boxer in his age group at that time. Won a lot of games for us,” says Sallinen.

Räty managed to make a career out of ice hockey, even though it is much more difficult for women.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Räty will play next season in North America in the PHF league.

“Noora is a great goalkeeper and a good player. I don’t know exactly how things are going in women’s hockey in terms of compensation, but it’s certainly not easy to turn the sport into a profession,” says Sallinen.

Sallinen is mentioned a few times in Rädy’s book. One of the mentions is related to how the emotional outbursts of girls and boys were treated differently.

“For the sake of the environment, it might have been easier for me if I had been a boy. After all, my Jäähonga playing friend Jere Sallinen, who had already played his first league games on the threshold of adulthood, swung his bat on the field as a child, but maybe that was better understood,” the book says.

Sallinen admits that the racket got a ride from time to time as a child.

“The game is played with emotion. Yes, I got nervous, if not every day, then every other day,” says Sallinen.

My own Playing against big brother Tom also added spice to yard games. Tomi Sallinen played in the Lions World Cup team in 2016 and in the season that ended, represented Lulea in the SHL and Kometa Brno in the Czech league.

In Jäähonga’s juniors, the duo played in the same team when they were younger.

Jere Sallinen says that the nerves also got out of whack with the big brother at times, but playing on the same team also helps.

“Tomi has been a support and security in a way. It was always easy when the big brother was in the same gang. Even though we got together quite a lot when we were younger, it was great.”

“It has certainly been a big help when you have played with your parents for a year or two throughout your youth. Yes, it develops faster. It has certainly been easier for the parents as well. I haven’t had to rush to two training sessions every day.”