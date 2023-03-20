Ice hockey | Jenni Hiirikoski, who got a skating cut on her neck, published a picture from the hospital and told about her condition

Jenni Hiirikoski thanked everyone who helped her both on the ice and in the hospital.

Ice hockey player Jenni Hiirikoski was injured in a really dangerous way on Sunday in the Swedish main league match. The Finnish legend of the sport got a cut on his neck from an opponent’s skate.

Right after that, Hiirikoski, 35, fell to the surface of the ice. The players, the jury and the spectators panicked. Hiirokoski was rushed to the hospital for surgery. Some of the players cried.

A feverish wait began for what kind of news would come from Hiirikoski. His club Luulaja announced on Sunday that the Finn’s condition is good in relation to the danger of the injury.

Hiirikoski posted an update on Instagram around midnight and told about his health. He is smiling in the picture and giving a thumbs up.

“The situation I experienced on the ice was very scary. But after the operation in the hospital, I’m fine, I could go home already,” he wrote.

Hiirokoski thanked everyone who helped him both on the ice and in the hospital.

“I am extremely grateful for what you did for me,” he announced.

The captain of the Finnish national team and Luulaja received a lot of congratulatory messages on Instagram.

“I also want to thank everyone for the nice thoughts and nice comments on social media – you’ve supported me, and the situation must have shocked you too.”

Hiirikoski the case has heated up emotions in Sweden.

Unlike in men’s games, in women’s matches, an ambulance does not wait in the immediate vicinity of the hall in case of dangerous situations.

“Scandal! There is always an ambulance at SHL matches, but not at SDHL games. I’m even a little shocked. And now even finals are played, which are even more intense and risky,” SVT’s puck expert Maria Rooth rumbled Expressen’s by.

The match was stopped for about an hour. It was continued only when the teams heard that Hiirikoski’s condition was stable.

Hiirikoski’s team Luulaja won a dramatic match. And leads the SDHL final series 2–0.