Ice hockey | Jasper Patrikainen extended the Pelicans’ winning streak with his saves

KooKoo is the worst team in the league at home.

Lahten On Thursday, Pelicans defeated Vaasan Sport 4–0 and extended their winning streak in the Hockey League to four games.

The key to the Pelicans’ wins has been tight defense and excellent goaltending, which worked this time as well.

The Pelicans’ number one goalie, who was sidelined on Thursday Patrik Bartos too instead, the second goalkeeper stopped the pucks in the Lahti team’s goal Jasper Patrikainen. During the match, Patrikainen, who got in the way of the puck 20 times, kept his goal clean.

“Our goalkeeper have played excellently. Patrikainen was amazing today”, Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä praised.

The Pelicans took the lead in the opening set with superiority, when Juuso Jämsen opened the paint taps. In the second round Aatu Jämsen increased Lahti’s lead to two goals, and in the final set Otto Kivenmäki and Lukas Jasek nailed the Final readings 4–0.

Sportkin got the puck into the goal once, but in the 100th game of his career in the hockey league Lassi Old House the goal was disallowed because he guided the puck into the net with his hand.

CooCoo is in the middle of the league, but in its home arena, the team from Kouvola is clearly the worst team in the series.

KooKoo’s home haul after seven matches is five points, when the team lost 1-2 to JYP on Thursday, who ended their four-match losing streak.

KooKoo took the lead in the second set with a cross Miska Siikonen with control paint. In the final set, the hosts had to nail the fight during the six minutes of superiority, but Reid Gardiner brought the visitors into the fight with their underpowered equaliser.

Jerry Turkulainen a strong charge resulted in the 57th minute For Aaro Vidgren place to score the winning goal.

Vidgren, 25, originally from Lohja, has been a four-chain attacker for a large part of his career, but has already collected 5+0 power points since the beginning of the season. While the previous season brought a 7+0 balance for Vidgren in Sport, it has been almost two years since his last assist point.

“I still remember that pass very well. It was in Vaasa against Tappara, and I risk it “Not” (Eric) made it a goal. I’ve learned how to shovel loose pucks in. We defended well in this game. We didn’t let KooKoo into good scoring positions”, commented Vidgren after his second winning goal of the season.

“An awful lot of scoring chances were not seen today. It suits the visiting team that the center of the rink is blocked,” summed up the JYP pilot Jukka Rautakorpi.

The second fewest home points (8) have been collected by HPK.