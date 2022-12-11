Ice hockey | Jaromír Jágr, who will soon turn 51 years old, returned to the rink in the Czech main league – scored two goals

Jágr played more than 15 minutes in his first match of the season.

Czech a hockey legend Jaromír Jagr is now a club owner, but the skating icon who will turn 51 in February can still be seen on skates.

On Sunday Jágr did this season’s first appearance in the ranks of his club Kladno in the Czech Premier League Extraliga, and the power points were immediately picked up at a familiar pace.

Illnesses have taxed Kladno’s crew, and the owner had to play for the first time since last April. Jágr played on for 15 minutes and got an assist for his team’s two goals, but the home team Liberec was still clearly better with 7–3 goals.

Jágr spent a whopping 24 seasons in the NHL and recorded 1,921 power points (766+1,155) in 1,733 regular season games he played. Jágr played his last NHL games in the 2017–18 season with the Calgary Flames.

Since then, he has played for his home club Kladno every season, in the top or second-highest league level in the Czech Republic.