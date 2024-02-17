Ice hockey | Jarmo Kekäläinen, who was fired, broke the silence – this is how he commented

Jarmo Kekäläinen, who was fired from the position of GM of Columbus, divided the praise in different directions.

Eleven years as the general manager of the NHL team Columbus Blue Jackets Jarmo Kekäläinen got fired on Thursday. The end of a long streak was not a big surprise, because Kekäläinen, who hails from Kuopio, had been kicked out since the fall.

Kekäläinen has finally commented on the situation with a statement that he published on his X account.

In the message, Kekäläinen praises his former employer and the club's key personnel.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as the general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets. I want to say thank you McConnell's family, John Davidson and Mike Priest of the opportunity I got.”

In addition Kekäläinen shared his thanks to the people he met during his working years.

“For players, coaches, talent scouts and the staff of hockey operations and the business side.”

Kekäläinen said he owes a great debt of gratitude to these key people.

“Thanks to you, the last eleven years have been the best time of my life.”

Blues Jackets fan group The 5th Line also received words of thanks.

Finally, Kekäläinen praised the city of Columbus and said that it will always have a place in his and his family's hearts.