Ice hockey | Jarmo Kekäläinen hired a Finnish coach

Niklas Bäckström starts work as the Blue Jackets’ goalkeeper coach.

14.6. 22:11

Club leader Jarmo Kekäläinen has hired a former top goalkeeper Niklas Bäckström Columbus Blue Jackets goaltending coach.

This is the first real coaching job of the 45-year-old Bäckström’s career.

After his playing career, Bäckström has worked as Columbus’ goalkeeper development coach. His task has been to train young goalkeepers booked by the club towards the NHL. In addition, Bäckström has worked as a TV commentator.

Columbus did not renew its goaltending coach Manny Legacy contract under the bench after last season.

Bäckström played 413 NHL regular season games in his career, most of them in the jersey of the Minnesota Wild and the rest in the ranks of the Calgary Flames. In the domestic main league, he has represented HIFK, Kärppi, Tappara and SaiPa.

In Leijon, he won Olympic silver and bronze, as well as World Championship silver once and World Championship bronze twice.

Kekäläinen is hiring a Stanley Cup winner and two-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist as Columbus’ new head coach Mike Babcock’sbut his contract has not yet been released.