Ice hockey | Jarkko Malinen, who came from Mestis to the JYP attack, knocked down HIFK with his hit

Jarkko Malinen has already scored three goals for Jyväskylä.

JYP Kellisti in the ice hockey league with HIFK’s born just over a minute before the end Jarkko Malinen with a man-of-the-match goal. As a cherry on top of the cake Juuso Puustinen still put the puck in the blanks and at the same time the final score was 4–2.

Malinen, 35, has been a great acquisition from JYP. The experienced league player started the season in Mestis in Peli-Karhuis, Iisalmi, but JYP, who were short of a centre, got a man in their ranks, and now in seven games in the lower chains, Malinen has scored three goals. In Iisalmi, Malinen did not succeed in scoring.

“Tolerated worse moments in our own today. This was a goal game. They have been lost recently. An important success came with the superiority of the end”, said Malinen.

Senteri highlighted the goalkeeper’s play as an important factor. Wine Vehviläinen gave JYP a chance to win with his saves.

According to Malinen, the difference between Mestis and Liiga is not fast.

“Yes, there is that speed in Mestis. The game is clearer here. In Mesti, more is improved.”

JYP’s 203-centimeter Riku Tohila HIFK’s 201-centimeter goalkeeper scored the first goal of his league career Niko Hovinen from the front. Tohila from Kalajoki is Marko Anttilan with the longest player in the league.