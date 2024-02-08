Ice hockey | Janne Puhakka grabbed Teemu Selänte's comments: “Our age difference is 37 years”

Janne Puhakka took a stand on the uproar created by Teemu Selänte.

Former hockey SM league player Janne Puhakka has taken a stance on the uproar which Teemu Selänne the presidential candidate raised in his comments Pekka from Haavisto on Monday.

Former NHL star Selänne attracted a lot of attention with his opinions and spat out heated words on the messaging service X and Instagram.

Selänne commented on the photo chain in X, the first photo of which is Haavisto (green) and his partner Antonio Flores45, are in 1998. In the picture, Haavisto was 40 years old and Flores was in his twenties.

“Oops. It doesn't fit my values, but it seems to suit quite a lot of singers and artists…well, each in their own style,” Selänne wrote.

Selänne later clarified that he was surprised by the couple's age difference, not their sexual orientation.

Back Puhakka, who is in a relationship with a 65-year-old Norwegian, caught on to the comments Rolf Nordmon with.

“Our age difference is 37 years. Our day starts with morning coffee together and after that we go to work. After the work day, we usually eat together and go out for hobbies. Pretty special-sounding everyday life, I'd say?” Puhakka wrote in his Tuesday publication.

“If you don't dare to love, life is missing a lot. The age difference between two people is a problem for others, not for us. Mostly.”

Puhakka says he wants a person from the minority to be president, that is Haaviston.

He sees that Finland needs “a president who, by his own actions, shows that, for example, sexual orientation, let alone the age difference in a relationship, does not matter when it comes to doing responsible work.”

As an attacker Puhakka ended his hockey career in 2018. He played his only league season in 2015-16 in Espoo Blues and the following season from Mest in Espoo United.

In 2019, he became the first Finnish ice hockey player to publicly say that he is homosexual.