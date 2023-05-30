Ice hockey | Janne Pesonen twice witnessed bravery, which is rarely seen: “I watched what was happening with a round lip”

World champion Janne Pesonen didn’t rest on his laurels after his playing career, but started studying sports management. The Granlund brothers’ air curls are especially memorable for puck players. “I watched what was happening with a round lip.”

World Champion Janne Pesonen expected that Finland’s performance in the World Hockey Championships would have developed in the same way as in the spring of Bratislava 2011.

Even in Bratislava, Finland’s game was shaky at the beginning, but as the tournament progressed, the team welded together into a tight group that could win the world championship.

“It is the starting point of everything in the World Cup format that the game improves. Now Finland was not as convincing as a year ago. Of course, the starting point was different. Finland was a clear favorite. The default value was to go to the next games. You can’t cheat the idea,” says Pesonen.

In the losing quarter-final against Canada, according to Pesonen, Finland succumbed to overplaying: Canada received an extraordinary amount of superior attacks against Finland.

The opponents had also clearly scouted Finland’s way of playing better than perhaps before and knew how to get the best out of the Finnish players.

in Tampere Pesonen followed the finished World Championships partly on the spot and partly as an expert for C More.

Pesonen considers the selection of the World Cup team a success. Last year the head coach Jukka Jalonen relied on players from European leagues, now there were also NHL players.

“The door has always been open, it has never been closed. At the same time, we understand if a player says that the jacket is empty after the season and will not come. It shows that the player respects the Leijona shirt and gives the place to another. It creates a good team and unity.”

With Janne Pesonen (number 20) celebrating Mikael Granlund’s goal against Russia at the World Cup in Bratislava 2011.

of Bratislava Pesonen has a lot of good memories from the World Cup spring, but he remembers in particular by Mikael Granlund air blower.

Pesonen watched from a few meters away as Granlund turned the puck onto his platform and lifted it from behind into the Russian goal.

“I looked at what was happening with a round lip. I never saw Mikke try the same trick later. Maybe he didn’t have the opportunity to do that,” says 41-year-old Pesonen.

Granlund’s air cranes were also made into a postage stamp. Pesonen was one of the key players of the golden team.

Half a year later, Pesonen was in the same places as Mikael’s brother Markus Granlund made an airwave in HIFK’s league game against Kiekko-Espoo.

“Ilmaveivi not only tells about skill, but also about courage. But it was rare to see that another brother is also doing air curls when I’m on the ice at the same time,” Pesonen laughs.

Janne Pesonen (right) aired with Mikael Granlund his 5–1 goal against Sweden in the World Cup final in Bratislava in May 2011.

In all Pesonen played in five World Cups: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018. His playing career ended in Oulu’s Kärpi in the 2019–2020 season.

He won the Finnish championship four times: 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2008 and the KHL championship in 2010.

The Kuhmon Kivan kid also played seven regular season games in the NHL in the shirt of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2008-2009 season. He was a 2004 Anaheim reserve.

“It was great to get to the big leagues to play and measure one’s own level. They are the best places to develop.”

Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup in the same season, but Pesonen was already in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins farm team of the AHL league.

“Pittsburgh was a tough team. There was nothing left to worry about in the NHL, even though I didn’t get to raise a pitcher.”

Pesonen started playing ice hockey when he was little, but also played other sports.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been talented, but excited to develop and learn.”

He saw his first ice hockey match in his mother’s student town, Jyväskylä, where the local JYP played in the then I division until the fall of 1985.

“That’s where the spark started. It also gives everyone faith that a small-minded person like Kuhmo can push forward. It’s not about that.”

His playing career since then, Pesonen has not rested on his laurels. A year ago, he started as the team manager of the under-20 national team.

At the turn of the year World Championships in Canada, the same thing happened to the young people as it did to the adults in Tampere. The youngsters lost to Sweden 2–3 in the quarter-finals.

This is how the youth and adults missed out on a World Cup medal this season.

In the youth’s decisive elimination game, the puck bounced through two of its own players to the Swede, who got through.

“We learned from that too. Many times the key to success can be found in a negative experience. By learning to lose, you can learn to win,” sums up Pesonen.

Butter be that Pesonen will be seen in a big role in Finnish ice hockey and sports in the future. He started sports management studies in Vierumäki in the fall.

As far as we know, only the United States and Australia have similar training in the world. The studies last three years.

Pesonen says that he dreamed of further studies already after his matriculation papers, but hockey took him away. Only now was the right moment to make the dreams come true.

“Study is really interesting and versatile. It has brought a lot of spiritual growth. Able to combine theory with own experience.”

The first two years of his studies are classroom teaching in Vierumäki, but as a father of two small boys, Pesonen has often come home to Helsinki for the night.

“Study has only strengthened the importance of community and individual responsibility. We do a lot of group work. The study group is like its own team. The road can be paved by working together and learning. In ice hockey, it has been self-evident.”

Pesonen says that he went into life after hockey with an open mind.

“You don’t have to set in stone what you should get to. There is no compulsion, just a desire to learn and get excited. Even joining the youth national team brought a wow feeling.”

The Golden Lion is also interested in management related to things other than ice hockey.

“It is not excluded. I like to experience things outside of hockey.”

Janne Pesonen is eager to learn new things.

In hockey circles and outside of that too, Pesonen is known as a keen fisherman and a good golfer (handicap 11).

Like ice hockey, fishing also started in Kuhmo, on the banks of the rapids, Pesonen caught fish with his uncles.

“Enot have been tough wild men. I joined them.”

Pesonen enjoys fly fishing and makes his own flies. Fishing trips with friends often go to the salmon waters to the north.

“Fishing is a good way to recharge batteries. I enjoy it. The most important thing is not big fish, but good friends. You can’t have a much nicer time if you don’t count the family.”