Ice hockey | Jani Nyma depressed after the World Cup humiliation of the Young Lions – “At least you can't be in pain now”

The star division of the Young Lions roams the lands of shadows. Star striker Jani Nyman requires a dull finish.

27.12. 19:42

Germany pulled off the biggest surprise of the youth World Cup by beating the Young Lions 4–3 on Wednesday.

Entering the match as a big favorite, Finland had never before lost to Germany in the World Youth Championship.

The shock loss took a toll on the Young Lions camp. After the match, serious-looking young people stepped in front of the media.

“We started with the attitude that this is our game and we will take home the victory, but Germany struck back sharply. Again, it rained on us to score. We have to be able to do better in the future”, the star striker of the Young Lions Jani Nyman it rained.

The result did not depend on the number of plots. Nuoret Leijonat controlled the puck for long stretches and was able to create scoring chances from the assembly line. Nuoret Leijonat won shots on goal 43–28.

“We had any number of great goalscoring chances. They should have leveled the game and thus even reached overtime, but the opponent's goalkeeper (Philip Dietl) played well.”

Countless despite the positions, the attacking play of the Young Lions was sometimes forced and painful.

“It's hard to say what caused it. These are small enough. The opponent's veskar saved brilliantly and stood on his head at times. Yes, we need to get more boring in the finish, so that we can get the pucks into the goal better”, Nyman said.

Nyman, 19, is the player in the ranks of the Young Lions who is especially expected to score goals.

In strong flying weather, the winger, who cooled off in Ilves' first team before the games, is still scoreless after two matches.

Against Germany, Nyman had a few prime spots to strike, but so far the powder has been wet.

“At least that inefficiency is not due to self-confidence. I'm just trying to do my best. Even today, there were two great opportunities for the primates to score, but it just didn't sink in,” Nyman puffed.

“It is hoped that the goal taps would be opened better in the future and thus better results would be obtained. Maybe now there has been some kind of underperformance, but as a team we simply have to be able to do better.”

After the surprise defeat, Nyman firmly emphasized one thing.

“At least you can't be in pain now. That's the worst thing you could do at this point. Let's get the team together and move on to the next game.”