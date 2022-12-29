Ice hockey | Jani Lampinen played steadfastly in goal for Finland

Nuoret Leijonat won their second win of the World Cup.

Young people On Thursday, the Lions won their second victory in the first group in the World Cup tournament in Canada, when Latvia fell 3–0.

Finland’s opening goal came after barely five minutes of play, when Jani Nyman shot towards the goal, and the puck slipped through Niko Huuhtanen acting as a mask maker.

Next we had to wait for a goal until the middle of the second period, until Huuhtanen succeeded with a knuckle shot at the end of a spectacular attack.

“It happened quite quickly. We started from our own end and turned quickly, and Salin got a good pass for it. After that, I just bounced on it, closed my eyes and that’s where I happened to go,” commented Huuhtanen, who plays for Mikkelin Jukurei in the domestic league, in an interview with Discovery+.

The third period went goalless until almost the last minutes.

Latvia then tried to narrow it down with six to five after taking out the goalkeeper, but Konsta Kapanen immediately ran away to score and finished Finland’s third goal with two minutes and 15 seconds left in the game.

in Finland’s goal Jani Lampinen saved 31 times and the save percentage was 100.

Niko Huuhtanen was awarded as the best player in Finland.

Finland will face the United States in its last match of the B initial group late on Saturday evening, but the victory over Latvia already ensured Finland a place in the playoffs.

Moncton, Canada:

Under-20 men’s competitions:

Block B:

Latvia–Finland 0–3 (0–1, 0–1, 0–1)

1st set: 4.43 Jani Nyman (Aleksi Malinen–Otto Salin) 0–1.

2nd set: 29:34 Niko Huuhtanen (Nyman–Salin) 0–2.

3rd set: 57.45 Konsta Kapanen 0–3.

Saves by the goalkeepers: Patriks Berzins 4+14+8=26, Jani Lampinen 10+7+14=31.

Cooldown: Latvia 3×2 min, Finland 5×2 min.