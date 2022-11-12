Ice hockey | Jalonen was disappointed by the cancellation of the World Cup, but does not want to give up on Russia

European countries take a completely different line towards Russia than the North American NHL.

Turku

Ice Hockey League Commissioner of the NHL Gary Bettman during his visit to Tampere cautiously let it be understood that Russia cannot play international hockey. And thus it would not be possible to organize the expected World Cup.

Exactly one week after the NHL matches in Tampere, the NHL confirmed that the World Cup will not be played in 2024.

Lions head coach Jukka Jalonen understand the solution but disappointed. His current contract covers this season and runs until spring 2024.

The prestigious World Cup would have fit into his calendar.

“Yes, I kind of anticipated that this would happen. The NHL wants Russia involved, and nothing will happen in over a year,” said Jalonen.

World Preparing the Cup requires a lot of work. NHL arenas with a high occupancy rate must be reserved, game systems, match schedules and other schedules for the event must be found.

“We’ll see, because Russia is generally involved in international ice hockey. It probably won’t be in the near future.”

Jalonen added that the cancellation of the Cup was a shame.

“At least I’m worried that I can’t make it during my own coaching time [valmentaja-aikana] top players to coach as a team. It’s a sad thing. No can do.”

There was no way to include warring Russia in the World Cup, but it could have been played without it. This is not what the NHL likes to go to, when their league is bulging with attractive Russians who, in Bettman’s words, represent their clubs, not their country.

Always Jalonen could make a new extension contract, or how?

“Well yeah. Now let’s go first this year and next. If you start thinking about the year 2025, then we are so far away.”

“I don’t think there will be anything in 2025.”

Jalonen believes that the players would also like to puck against the best in the world.

Russia was almost completely shut out of international sports when it brutally attacked Ukraine on February 24 this year. The biggest upheaval hit the push of the country’s national football team and ice hockey team out of major tournaments.

“And it doesn’t work like that if the war ended today, Russia would be involved tomorrow. And it doesn’t seem to be stopping.”

Jalonen emphasizes that the big European hockey countries, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, are on completely different lines than the NHL.

“Nobody wants Russia involved.”

Read more: Gary Bettman is just amused when the crowd boos him on the red carpet – that’s how he reasons

Read more: The Ice Hockey World Cup is postponed – “current conditions” as the reason for the move

Read more: Jukka Jalonen gave Leijon a shock – The time for shouting training is finally over