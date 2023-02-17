Ice hockey | “I’ve never been able to completely reset myself” – Jussi Tapola tells how important work follows home from the hall

On Saturday, coach Jussi Tapola aims for the CHL championship with Tappara in the match against Luulaja. Tapola, who will leave Tappara after the season, believes that Finnish coaches must be able to better meet the demands of developing individual skills in the future.

A year the reminiscence of the past offers To Jussi Tapola the approach point, when Tappara prepares for the final match of the hockey Champions League CHL to be played on Saturday.

The start to the game against Rögle was not good enough, against Luulaja the same should not happen again.

“The expectation is that the team would get the best from the start. Last year, it felt like we watched a little in the first round. Only when we got into the rhythm, we played with our full potential”, Tapola summarized the thesis of the match in Tampere a good week before the h-moment.

Tapola, 48, has won three Finnish championships in the ranks of Tappara, but winning a European club team competition is still missing from the merit list. However, Tapola turns the conversation from his own achievements to the club. To how the club has played CHL games in the annual trade without winning anything and how many players have been involved for years.

And how a CHL victory would be a demonstration of the strength of Finnish hockey as a whole.

“We want to prove that Finnish hockey is at the top level in European standards. When you talk to puck people, they often talk about CHL games. About the quality and the opponents, how good the games have been”, says Tapola.

Still, Tapola takes a rather reserved position that the importance of the CHL should be increased.

“First, you should get the audience to fully participate. The significance is big among hockey people, but the general public and partners are not yet involved at the same level as in the League.”

Killing and for Tappara, the current season marks a farewell after a long time together. Tapola joined Tappara in the 2012–13 season, when he was Jukka Rautakorvin in the coaching group as an assistant coach.

The current season is Tapola’s sixth as head coach. There was also a short stint as sports and development director. During that time, with Tappara’s permission, Tapola also stayed elsewhere: he spent a year in China as the KHL coach of the Kunlun team.

Tapola believes that the person continuing the work will have a suitable condition to continue the work. Tappara has got the structures of the sports side in good shape, which guarantees the possibility of success year after year.

“I believe that a good game tradition and sports tradition will remain. A healthy competitive sports culture has been born here, and also the level of requirements for winning and success, which, however, determines everyday life. It has been built under the leadership of Jukka Rautakorven and the entire organization, and the players are a big part of it,” says Tapola.

Head coach Jussi Tapola in Tappara’s dressing room in the home hall at Nokia Arena.

Ice hockey Tapola says that things have changed during his time at Tappara, as the players have become faster and more physical. The types of players who reach the top have the ability to train and the desire to improve, and the level of requirements set for skating, for example, has risen even further.

“Ice hockey has developed in the direction that there are even more top athletes. Maybe as a person, the lads of the past could stand a little more of a certain kind of coaching and feedback. Now you have to be more subtle and individual with the players. It has probably been the biggest change in management.”

Tapola says that as a coach, he believes in a quick reaction game where anticipation is emphasized. From the player, implementing Tapola’s ideal style of play requires not only tough physical skills but also a strong work ethic.

The best implementation of the style of play is in the NHL, but Tapola reminds that the best players are also used in the taala league.

“But if we could get closer to playing here, where we are somehow one step ahead of what is happening in the game. That’s what I’m aiming for with my team.”

So what is the big picture of the future of Finnish coaching? Tapola highlights the increase of individual coaching even at the expense of team training.

In Tapola’s opinion, sports techniques such as skating and shooting should be coached more and more.

“The importance of those things is emphasized when we go to international hockey. We are currently 20 years behind in those matters. Individual coaching should be invested even more within team coaching,” says Tapola.

“Young people are incredibly eager to learn new things and want to improve all the time. The new generation would like to be on the ice and practice and move forward in things. I think coaching should be able to respond to that even better.”

In its current state Tapola watches the League as a champion coach. But things could have gone differently. It has come back to Tapola’s mind this year as well, for example when Ville Peltonen HIFK had difficulties to catch the plot in the autumn games.

In the case of Peltonen, during the most difficult times of the fall, we thought about how close the firings are. They didn’t come, and on both sides of the turn of the year, HIFK played a club record 16-game point streak.

The most challenging period of Tapola’s coaching career was at the beginning of the 2014–15 season. Tapola, piloting his first head coaching season, could not get Tappara’s game to fly, and the media reported that the countdown was on.

Repeated losses and falling short of expectations are always hard on the coach, but Tapola says the experience makes the situation easier. Konkari can trust that the next opportunity will be offered.

“Opportunities come when you get success. When you’re young, you wonder if this is the only chance that will work. In that sense, it will definitely take you even harder. That autumn was definitely the most instructive and difficult place of your career,” says Tapola.

The work of a coach is very demanding. Even if the whole day is not active training, you must be available from early in the morning until late in the evening. Leaving your sorrows in the hall is not easy or necessarily possible at all.

“I have never been able to reset myself completely. I don’t know how that would even be possible. When you’re human, you keep thinking about things, even if you try to forget certain things. At least it’s not very easy for me. Yes, those things were also included at home.”

Tappara faced HIFK at the beginning of February, and at the press conference Tapola congratulated Pelto on the victory and praised HIFK for trusting the coach.

Tapola says that he hopes that alternatives to the coach’s firing would be sought.

“It has been a great activity from HIFK, just as it was from Tappara at that time and has always been. I hope they are the examples that Suomikiek can follow as a model in the future.”

When Tapola and Tappara return from their trip to the CHL finals, the final climax begins in the League. Tappara is again one of the strongest favorites to become champion.

According to Tapola, the next address is not yet known. The focus is primarily abroad, and the intention is to make decisions only in the spring. When the KHL is out of options, Sweden, Switzerland and Germany would mainly come into question.

Tapola says that for the time being he is not negotiating with the league clubs about any role regarding next season. Even though working as a sports director is under the belt, the search is above all for a place behind the bench.

“At this point I feel that coaching fascinates me,” says Tapola.