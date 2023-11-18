Ice hockey | Is there a change of power at HIFK? The surprise name confuses the pack

Niko Hovinen continued his brilliant performances in Saturday’s top match of the SM league.

All should have been clear. Champion favorite Helsinki IFK started this season with a calm mind, because the goalkeeper situation had been set in stone for a long time.

The messes of the previous years were now distant memories, when Roope Taponen became his team’s self-righted number one guard in the middle of last season.

Without Taponen’s top shots, HIFK’s last season would have looked very different.

That’s why HIFK trusts Tapose, 22, like a mountain this season. However, Taponen’s fall season has been surprisingly volatile.

In Saturday’s battle for the top spot, HIFK–Tappara made a save with the Helsinki team’s goal Niko Hovinen.

Hovinen, who won the Finnish championship as Tappara’s second keeper last season, was HIFK’s best when Tappara applied Petri Kontiolan with a goal in extra time of a 3–2 victory.

The beginning very Tomi Karhusen Hovinen, 35, who was recruited as a forward, is basically HIFK’s second keeper, but the konkari keeper is mixing things up with his brilliant moves.

“This situation is worth monitoring,” says the hockey expert Raimo Summanen.

“First, Taponen failed in the national team, and right after that he was taken off the goal in the opening match against JYP. Taponen is in a club where expectations are high and he himself has played well in the past. This brings even more pressure.”

Summanen knows what he’s talking about. Ten years ago, he was HIFK’s head coach, when the team’s number one goalkeeper was blocked by a young man Ville Husso.

For the young goalkeeper, the plot of HIFK’s number one goalkeeper is not an easy tick. The spotlight is large. The first goalkeeper is the team’s most important player, who must be able to play at a high level night after night in a tough pressure cooker.

“Taponen just has to endure benching and high-goal games if he wants to rise to the next level. Taponen is at the age where expectations are high and he is expected to develop to the next level,” says Summanen.

Roope Taponen's autumn season has been fluctuating. In Friday's round, Taponen made 19 saves when HIFK beat SaiPa away 5–3. Picture from September's KooKoo match.

For now Taponen has saved 16 matches and Hovinen eight.

Hovinen’s save percentage of 94.3 is clearly better than Tapose’s (88.6).

Measured even in advanced statistics, Hovinen has been on the top of his neck.

In the GSAx statistic, which calculates goals blocked compared to expected goals, Hovisen’s reading is +4.99. Taponen’s corresponding reading is -2.38.

The GSAx reading tells better than traditional save statistics how the goalkeeper has been able to save in relation to the given goal positions.

Taponen has conceded 38 goals in 16 matches. Taponen’s xGA reading, i.e. expected goals conceded, is 35.6. Through this, the aforementioned reading with a minus sign is formed for him.

Hovinen has conceded nine goals in eight matches. Konkarivahti’s xGA reading is 13.99, which means Hovinen has “saved” five goals for HIFK. Hovinen’s reading is the top section of the series.

“Hovinen has fought at a surprisingly hard level after the ragged last seasons”, says Summanen.

I sum up the coming weeks will above all measure the mental edge of HIFK’s young goalkeeper, when the konkari tightener is breathing down his neck.

“Mental burnout is a more real threat for goalkeepers than for other players.”

“Now we are living in exciting times for Taponen. Now we are measuring whether he is mentally tough enough to go through such difficulties. If he can do it, it will be a tough thing,” says Summanen.