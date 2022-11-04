Ice hockey | IS: The Finnish businesswoman who worked with Harry Harkimo, who was named as the person in charge of Joker’s background company

New information is leaking out about Joker’s recent background company. According to Ilta-Sanomi’s information, Sarah von Weissenberg has been named as the responsible person in the background company.

Ice hockey club Team Jokerit Oy, which is behind the Jokers, has appointed the responsible person by Sarah von Weissenberg. Tells about it Evening News.

Team Jokerit Oy was founded in September 2022, and now von Weissenberg has been named as the official provider of additional information.

Weissenberg has, among other things, worked for a long time as the financial director of Helsinki Hall and managed the financial and administrative affairs of Jokerit Hockey Club Oy. In addition, he has worked Harry Harkimon owned by Hjallis Promotion Oy.

Helsinki hall the main shareholder is Arena Events Oy, where the decision-making power belongs to the Russian oligarchs by Roman Rotenberg and Gennady Timchenko in hands.

According to IS’s information, von Weissenberg has sat in several meetings of Helsinki Halli Oy as a secretary and in addition handled some financial management matters for Arena Events Oy as well.

Jokerit has announced its desire to return to the domestic League, but the return has been made conditional on the club not having any ties to Russia.

Von Weissenberg did not want to comment on his role in Team Jokerit Oy. The company is owned by I&O Partners Asianajotoimisto Oy, and the board includes a familiar figure from the Helsinki Jokerit ry Jorma Mäkinen A lawyer at I&O Partners and an acquaintance of Harkimo Leif Itäinen.

Jokers the return to the domestic fields has been a topic of conversation throughout the fall. Two separate factions wanted to take the team to the League, of which Teemu Selänten led was disappointed.

The front image of the second group has been kept Joel Harkimoa, but he has not confirmed his role. Harry Harkimo has denied that he has anything to do with the current team or its future.

At the beginning of September, the League put an end to the rumors and announced that no new teams will be added to the league for the 2023–24 season.

HS told at the end of September that Jokers aim to play From Mesti a year from now.

The hockey directors did not confirm the club’s future plans one way or the other.

“I can’t open the future yet. That’s why we want the package to be ready when we go public. Then you can ask more detailed questions”, chairman of Jokerit ry Kim Borgström said to HS.

Mesti’s license would have to be applied for in the winter and a decision on the league place would have to be made on 31.3. by the 2023–2024 season.