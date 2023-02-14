Ice hockey | Interfax: Former ice hockey boss René Fasel received Russian citizenship

According to Interfax, Fasel has joined the apple company Alma Holding.

International former president of the ice hockey confederation IIHF René Fasel is a Russian news agency Interfax received Russian citizenship.

Interfax reported on Tuesday when it reported that Fasel has become the main owner of a Russian apple producer. In the same story, it was mentioned that the Swiss Fasel, 73, is now a Russian citizen.

Fasel now owns 54 percent of the apple company Alma Holding. The remaining 46 percent is owned by Volga Group Agro. The owner of Volga Group is Vladimir Putin a businessman who belongs to a close circle and influenced the Helsinki Jokers Gennady Timchenko.

Volga Group did not comment on changes in ownership to Interfax.

Fasel was at the helm of the International Hockey Federation for no less than 27 years from 1994 to 2021. During Fasel’s era, the IIHF was branded as the driver of Russia and Belarus issues internationally. Fasel is the honorary president of the IIHF.

Even after stepping down from the operational management of the federation, Fasel has made outrageous comments supporting Russia and Belarus and wished the Russian national team back to international tournaments.

Fasel is also known for his close ties to Russian power leaders and Putin. A year ago in the spring, Fasel confused with pro-Russian speeches after the country had attacked Ukraine.