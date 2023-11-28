Ice hockey | Information from STT: The new sanctions will probably support the expropriation of the Helsinki arena

An even stronger support for expropriations has been prepared for the new sanctions package against Russia. This would make it possible for the former home hall of the hockey team Jokers to open to the public again.

The new ones Sanctions against Russia will probably provide the means by which the Helsinki arena can be used by the Russian-Finnish oligarchs, either for better or for worse. The sanctions package is being prepared in Brussels.

The former home arena of the ice hockey team Jokers has been sitting empty in Helsinki’s Pasila since the second spring, when Russia started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine. Some of the arena’s owners and background influencers belong to the Russian president Vladimir Putin close circle.

The EU has imposed sanctions on contributors to the war. However, according to STT’s information, in the new sanctions preparations, there have been discussions about the fact that the owners listed in sanctions could sell the frozen assets.

The package has also been designed to provide support for expropriations, if assets such as the Helsinki arena cannot be made available to the public with favor.

Among the owners of the hall on the EU sanctions list are the oligarch brothers Arcade and Boris Rotenberg mixed Gennady Timchenko, who are intertwined close to Putin. Boris Rotenberg’s son is also subject to US sanctions Roma and businessman Kai Paananenwho influence the board of the arena’s background company.

If the arena changed hands, the trade money received by the banned group would still remain frozen.

Brussels therefore, the 12th sanctions package being prepared in the administrative quarters probably contains the means by which the Helsinki arena could be transferred to owners capable of functioning. The biggest obstacle to the completion of the package is Hungary, which the other countries should get to accept the package.

Until now, Hungary has always finally agreed to accept the sanctions. At the moment, there is no separate opposition to the sale and expropriation of assets, but they are a matter of refining the technical details.

The first of the methods presented in the preparation would be softer. For example, you could get an exception for half a year to sell the assets frozen in it.

If the owners decided to sell their frozen assets and permission was granted, the assets that had changed shape would still remain frozen.

The second method, on the other hand, would apply to situations where the property would be used against the seller’s will. It would provide a stronger support for expropriations than at present.

For foreclosure the possibility would be allowed if it is accepted in the national legislation of an EU country.

Expropriation is interference with property protection, which is why it is provided for in the Finnish constitution. For example, the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) Has said I believe that the Helsinki arena should be able to be used in the name of public interest.

According to the Constitution, the expropriation of property must be based on a general need. In this case too, the owner would receive compensation, which, however, would remain frozen in the case of the Helsinki arena.

In Finland, a permit for expropriation could be granted by the Government, i.e. the government, upon presentation by the responsible ministry. The Government’s decision could be appealed.

Despite the laxity of the legislation, confiscated property has not been expropriated in Finland before. However, EU-level registration would provide additional opportunities for the success of the expropriation.

Sanoma’s sports editorial told last week based on his source that expropriation is currently being prepared at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Own the question is, would the hall’s current owners be interested in selling the shares when the opportunity arises. Helsingin sanomat newspaper told in September that this would be the case. Also, according to STT’s information, there have been negotiations on the shares of the management company.

In the case of the Helsinki arena, it is not the arena itself that is frozen, but the shares of those listed in the hall’s background companies. Sanctions prevent the use of the hall, because renting the hall for a concert, for example, could be considered a direct transfer of money to the sanctioned parties.

In Arena’s background company Helsinki Halli Oy, the controlling power is exercised by Arena Events Oy. It is owned by the Rotenberg brothers and Timchenko through their own companies.

Arena Events’ share in the actual background company entitles the oligarchs to more than 94 percent of the voting rights. The enforcement agency has frozen the property.

The board of background company Helsinki Halli Oy is headed by Boris Rotenberg’s son Roman, and Kai Paananen also sits on the board.

At the end of November, Paananen did not want to comment to STT about the owners’ desire to sell the hall or a possible expropriation.