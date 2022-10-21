Nick Suzuki scored the NHL’s most beautiful goal of the night as the Montreal Canadiens took a crushing victory. The Pittsburgh Penguins were also in a frenzy.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins upset the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 at home.

of Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen grabbed the assist Jeff Carter’s about the success of the decision batch. Los Angeles scored its only goal in the last minutes of the match, when the club’s Swedish striker Carl Grundstrom finished the Final Readings on the board.

The strongest scorer of the match was the Penguins pack Jeff Petry with a goal and two assists.

In Ohio, the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Nashville Predators. The visitors from Tennessee left the second set with two more goals in the lead, but the hosts increased the momentum in the final set and won the match 5–3.

Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves in goal against Nashville. Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund were also seen on the ice, but they left the rink power points.

Columbus’s Finnish goal stick Patrick Laine is still on the sidelines recovering from an elbow injury he sustained in the season opener.

A home win the Montreal Canadiens, who were visiting the Arizona Coyotes, also applied. The hosts won the match 6–2.

This summer’s number one booking in the NHL Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first goal on NHL ice in the match. The only 18-year-old Slovakian striker is also known by Finnish ice. He has played thirty regular season matches in the SM league for TPS.

The opening goal of his NHL career was only a matter of time, as the young player’s journeys are tough. For example, at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Slafkovsky was selected as the tournament’s most valuable player.

The hosts scored the hardest score in the match Lawson Crouse and Travis Boyd. Crouse had two assists and Boyd had a goal and an assist.

He was responsible for the most beautiful goal of the evening Nick Suzukiwho snagged the puck from the penalty shot with humiliating ease.

Montreal has five games behind it, and the win was the team’s second in a row.

Carolina Hurricanes Finnish star Sebastian Aho collected three assists in a 6–4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.