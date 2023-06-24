Ice hockey | In the NHL, a big player trade – Colorado acquired a center of power

Ryan Johansen has been traded from Nashville to Colorado.

in the NHL a significant player trade was made on Midsummer’s Day. In the second season, the Colorado Avalanche, the champion, acquired the center of Nashville by Ryan Johansen30.

In exchange, Nashville will get the top promise of the past years, who has been sailing between the NHL and AHL in recent years by Alex Galchenyuk29, who will however become a free agent in a week.

Nashville keeps half of Johansen’s $8 million annual salary. The Canadian center has two more seasons left on his hefty contract.

So, Colorado gets a second center from Johansen at a reasonable price tag of four million dollars.

Johansen’s by trading Nashville’s new general manager, i.e. sports director Barry Trotz made room for the salary cap.

However, the game movement would mostly indicate that Nashville is about to start some sort of rebuilding phase, which was already denied by the deals made during the last season.

Johansen, who played 12 seasons in the NHL, was once a reservation for Columbus. In January 2016, the Blue Jackets’ athletic director Jarmo Kekäläinen traded him to Nashville in exchange for a defenseman to Seth Jones.

In Nashville, Johansen had time to play for seven and a half seasons. Even though he was the Predators’ number one center for years for his salary, Johansen’s grip fluctuated, and at times he was unable to fully fill the big boots of the top center.

of Colorado it was expected to get a center forward this summer, because last season the team had a bad day’s shortage in the middle lane.

The NHL summer transfer market begins in earnest next week. The traditional player trading place, booking event, is on the program on Wednesday and Thursday. The free agent market, on the other hand, starts next week on Saturday, July 1st.