Friday, January 13, 2023
Ice hockey | In the girls’ World Championships, we saw a huge aerial goal

January 12, 2023
Sweden stronger against Slovakia in the under-18 girls World Cup quarter-final.

Ice hockey quarter-final matches are being played today in the under-18 girls’ World Cup, and Sweden and Slovakia were the first to slide into the rink.

Sweden has been clearly better in the match and leads 5–1 in the third set. However, Slovakia was responsible for the best goal of the match.

Slovak Nela Lopusanova leveled the match at 1–1 in the middle of the opening set with quite a display of skill. Lopusanova took the puck with her stick on the platform behind the goal and rolled the puck into the net over the Swedish goalkeeper by Felicia Franck the shoulder.

Finland will face the Czech Republic in its quarter-final today at 20:00.

