Ice hockey | In terms of the Lions’ World Cup team, Tampere’s offer was scarce – Christian Heljanko offered the hardest performance

Heljanko was successful in Tampere, especially in Thursday’s game.

Tampere

Lions got a lesson in playing in special situations on Sunday, when the EHT men’s hockey tournament ended in Tampere.

After Saturday’s loss to the Czech Republic, Sweden beat the Lions 4–2 on Sunday.

The Lions’ only win from the tournament was a 4–0 win against Switzerland on Thursday.

Sweden scored their first goal in the match during the postponed penalty and the next two with superiority. He punished Leijonia the worst Mario Kempe. The 35-year-old striker scored two goals in Finland’s net.

The Lions were able to try to hit with superiority six times. The result was one goal, which Henrik Borgström made a direct attack. The goal was the Lions’ first overtime hit in the entire tournament. The hit came in 3:52 and gave Leijonat the lead.

HIFK scored the second hit of Leijoni Juha Jääskäwhich succeeded Niko Huuhtanen from the pass two minutes before the end of the match. Finland played without a goalkeeper when the goal came.

The traditional Sweden match on Father’s Day also interested the public in Tampere, where the tournament was played for the first time. All the seats in the stands were sold out, there were quite a few empty seats on the second floor.

Two a clear loss on the weekend of the home tournament did not exactly clarify the attitudes of the players playing in Europe with the World Cup in mind.

The goalkeeper was able to give the strongest display of the entire tournament weekend Christian Heljanko, who was the guarantor of the only win on Thursday. Sunday’s loss didn’t bother Heljango either.

Tappara’s goalkeeper was already on the home team last spring, but didn’t play a single game. The role was to be a triple goalkeeper when Emil Larmi and Jussi Olkinuora bore the responsibility for prevention.

After the highlights seen in Tampere, the 26-year-old veskar’s name will end up on the Leijonien’s coaching papers, drawn thicker than thinner.

“You have to ask someone who decides on them. You have to play well in everyday life and in the league, if you want to join these scraps. There was a lot of good, but here again you can see that there is enough work. There will be a good hunger for everyday life”, Heljanko answered the question about his own World Cup prospects.

Heljanko describes playing in Leijon as a dream he had as a little boy.

“I’ve been watching these skunks with my family. Yes, that’s the goal, but it depends on many things. Who’s available for the molar job, and it matters a lot who’s hot at that moment,” Heljanko said.

EHT does not have NHL players, but the games are tough.

“Hard tempo, and there are no bad players here. The teams are more efficient in the goal posts than in league hockey.”

Finland-tournament was played largely by league players this year. Only a handful of players from Europe’s toughest leagues from Sweden and Switzerland had arrived at Leijon.

While there are still NHL reinforcements available in the spring, field players who decisively rose to their positions in Tampere are few and far between.

Next spring, a familiar name can once again become the center of the square. Big credit to Jalonen’s coaching team Hannes Björninen underscores the fact that Björnine was made the lion captain of the tournament. The forward starter has played strongly in Sweden and knows Jalonen’s game pattern very well.

It is extremely difficult to dislodge Björn from the role of an underpowered center with the Prague Games in mind.

In terms of performance, the tournament’s successful players included the center forward who scored four goals in the tournament Antti Suomela. He was part of last spring’s World Cup team and is again the top of the center options playing in Europe.

Lions will next play in the Swiss tournament in mid-December. Then there will be Lions playing in the host country, several of whom are strongly looking forward to the spring games.