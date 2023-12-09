Ice hockey | In Sweden, money is being collected to help Sanni Hakala, 26, who is paralyzed

Money is being collected for Sanni Hakala, who is paralyzed in Kaukalo, because it can take a long time to settle insurance matters.

in Sweden has managed to cope with being paralyzed in a hockey match Sanni Hakala to improve the financial position, says Expressen magazine.

Hakala, 26, of the Swedish HV71 team, crashed into the goal post at the end of November with unpleasant consequences. Hakala has said that she has no sensation from her chest down. In addition, the function of his arms and hands has decreased.

According to Expressen, there is a risk that Hakala will not receive insurance compensation for some time.

Member of the management team of SDHL, the main Swedish women’s league Oscar Alsenfelt tells Expressen that the players in the series are well insured. However, he cannot answer how long it will take to process Hakala’s case at the insurance company. It will probably take months.

Expressen’s according to HV71 and SDHL series representatives are trying to help Hakala in the insurance matter.

A member of the management ladder of the HV71 club Rickard Nylin says that the club wants to support Hakala as much as possible.

Now HV71 has started collecting money for Hakala. According to Nylin, all the money from the collection will go to Hakala.

“It is important that he feels helped and supported. I hope we can raise a large amount,” says Nylin.

According to Expressen, the SDHL and men’s SHL players will have 23 symbols on their uniforms on Saturday, which refers to Hakala’s game number 23.