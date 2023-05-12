Ice hockey | In one year, the most unknown player of the Lions rose from the Ässie stand-off pack to a World Cup player

In the back lines of the Lions, we can see the World Cup debutant, who has risen in less than a year from a stout player in a league club to the object of interest of NHL clubs.

The roar from the Leijons’ bench surprised the empty Nokia Arena when the Lions were finishing their Thursday ice practice.

The exclamation was addressed to the team’s yellow beak For Nikolas Matinpalo, whose performance in the penalty shootout garnered the biggest applause from the lion team. Matipalo made a splash by hitting the puck in the goal with a straight shot.

At the same time, it turned out that Matinpalo has quickly gained a new nickname in Leijon.

“Mamba [apuvalmentaja Mikko Manner] it was invented by Karalahti during the Sweden camp week. It has now been cultivated to some extent,” Matinpalo said on the eve of the World Cup opening.

So, has a new, Jerekaralahti-like host joined Leijon for the back lines?

“I don’t know now, maybe I can look a bit the same on the field, but otherwise there is nothing the same about us. I don’t think the playing styles are the same, but Mamba thinks there is a lot,” laughed Matinpalo.

The lions in the star center you can find NHL stars, world champions and players seasoned on international fields. World Cup debutant Matinpalo is from another country. He can be considered the most unknown player of the Lions’ World Cup team.

A year ago, Matinpalo could not have imagined that this spring he would be part of the World Cup team of the Lions, which is looking for the second consecutive world championship.

“A year ago, I was in Pori during summer training, running a 3,000-meter test. At that time, it was not on the radar, in my mind or anywhere else that I would be here with the Lions”, Matinpalo smiled.

Five weeks ago, Matinpalon had to pinch himself when he was among the champions at the WC camp.

“There was a little excitement at the beginning when I met the team at the airport. I hadn’t met before, for example Marko AnttilaaI was a little nervous, but he is a top guy who has been very welcoming.”

“There wasn’t quite this kind of media hassle in Pori”, stated Matinpalo on the eve of the World Cup.

Although Matinpalo is a new face in the national team, the defender feels that he has been able to fit in well with the Lions.

“From day one it has been really easy to be in the team. Everyone has been very welcoming and gives a lot of advice. However, this is a bit different than in a club team. Here, we do all the little things a little differently.”

Aces The 24-year-old defender has taken huge developmental leaps in a few years.

During the years 2018–2020, Matinpalo did not fit into Ilves’ regular defenders, and he sometimes went on loan to Mestis. From January 2021, he has represented Ässi.

In Pori, Matinpalo has risen step by step from a stout defender to the front line.

Matinpalo feels that a turning point in development happened before this season.

The defender from Espoo sat Ässie’s physical trainer Timo Turunen down with him and honestly and analytically went through his development targets, his training and his future prospects.

“If that conversation hadn’t taken place, now I could be in the same window as a year ago. Then we looked the truth in the eye. I wanted to find out what the grains are enough for. We went through videos and what could be the next step. We had to develop our own strengths and play 5-5”, Matinpalo reveals now.

Nikolas Matinpalo collected 7+9 performances in 51 regular season matches in Ässie’s shirt in the season that ended.

Nikolas Matinpalo in the international match against Denmark on April 20.

Basic things had to be done more regularly and with better quality. With the extra ice, Matinpalo focused on improving his skating, puck handling and defensive play.

“As the season progressed, around 10 games in, I started to notice what it really takes to get to EHT. When I finally got to EHT, it went surprisingly well. That’s when I started to feel for the first time that there could be seams for the World Championships as well.”

The lions head coach Jukka Jalonen first drew attention to Ässie’s frameless defender last fall. Since then, Matinpalo’s shares have been on a strong rise.

Jalonen is convinced of the basic playing level of the 190-centimeter and 94-kilogram right-sided defender.

“He brings reliability, solid defense, consistency and hard fighting play. He is a good all-rounder who has been a big positive surprise in the spring,” Jalonen said.

In the World Cup team, Matinpalo plays the lute in the quadruple pair by Niklas Friman with. In special situations, Matinpalo plays a role in underpowered.

“Matinpalo was really steady and reliable throughout the camp. Not a single bad match happened to him. That’s why he is involved”, explained Jalonen.

Matinpalo has a valid contract with Ässie until spring 2025, but the signs point in the direction that he may be seen in the brightest lights already next season.

Matinpalo has aroused interest in the eyes of NHL clubs.

“Everything is possible. This past year has shown that. I started this season as Ässie’s stand-in, and now I’m in the World Cup team”, Matinpalo reminded.

Matinpalo has had discussions with various NHL clubs.

“There are quite a few of those clubs,” grinned Matinpalo.

Jalonen sees clear NHL potential in the ace defenseman. It would not surprise the champion coach if Matinpalo were to be seen competing for a place in the world’s top league in the near future.

“He is still a reasonably young guy. A large right’s kit with all the basic features. You still need to develop mobility, sharpness and sturdiness, then everything is possible,” Jalonen said.