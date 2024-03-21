Ice hockey | In HIFK's booth, a merciless show revolves around one man – “Even a thorn in my direction”

Helsinki IFK the lineup is full of stars and experience. Assembled with big money, the oldest team in the series has a lot of players who have seen the world.

The playmaker shines as the brightest star Jori Lehteräwho would have ranked 11th on the point exchange in this season's regular season with just his assist points balance (50).

The star of the back lines is the runner-up in the point market for defenders Luke Martin. Background support comes from, among others, a world champion and an Olympic champion Petteri Lindbohm.

Behind Lehterä, HIFK's attack as the hardest point links have been troubled this season Kristian Vesalainen, Julius Nättinen and Eetu Koivistoinen.

All top class league players.

Less attention has been paid to Konkar, who can be HIFK's most important player in the playoffs that started on Wednesday.

Head coach of HIFK Ville Peltonen directly states how important a player the experienced 32-year-old striker is Iiro Pakarinen is for HIFK against the Pelicans.

Ville Peltonen

“He is the embodiment of the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of this series. After all, there are a few others, but it is no coincidence that he has been at a high level for a long time and has also played in the NHL. Maybe you could still play there”, Peltonen characterizes.

According to Peltonen, Pakarinen personifies the central values ​​that HIFK wants to cherish.

“He is a great example in this club. When you think about intensity, skill, physicality and playing for the team, he is the embodiment of HIFK today. A wonderful man, a team guy and a big leader in our team,” Peltonen says.

Pakarinen is an example setter at HIFK in all forms.

“Our match plan consists of approximately 85% of Iiro's clips. It says a lot about what kind of player it is,” Peltonen informs.

“ “I think I took a big step in my career only at HIFK, where the style was a little different.”

Young Iiro Pakarinen laning JYP's Mikko Viitanen in the bronze medal match in April 2010.

Pakarinen the roots are deep in Pohjois Savo. The attacker from the small town of Suonenjoki broke into KalPa's league team in the 2009–10 season.

KalPassa Pakarinen immediately stood out with his fast and physical style of play, which differs from the traditional Savonese skill puck.

“Definitely nothing against KalPa or Kuopio, but the strong puck control game that was played there then Pekka Virran period, may not have suited me so well. I think I took a big step in my career only at HIFK, where the style was a bit different,” Pakarinen says.

Although KalPa is Pakarinen's second foster club after SuKiKa, the hometown hockey pride, HIFK fascinated him since he was a child.

“The first memories of puck on TV are strongly connected to HIFK and that brand name. I've always liked a hard game where there are a lot of tackles. Somehow it has gone from there”, Pakarinen remembers.

“When I was a little boy, my godmother who lives in Helsinki asked what my dream was. I remember saying that I would play for HIFK sometime.”

From a dream became true when Pakarinen transferred to HIFK for the 2012–2013 season. In the following season, the cheeky power forward rose to the league's star category and debuted later in the spring at the World Cup in Leijon.

After the World Cup silver spring, Pakarinen spent four seasons in the Edmonton Oilers organization. 135 NHL games were added to the account.

Pakarinen played in the KHL for the next four seasons, the last two of which were in the Jokers. Around the same time, Pakarinen belonged Jukka Jalonen to credit players, when Leijonat achieved World Cup silver in spring 2021 and Olympic gold in February 2022.

After the Jokers' KHL match ended, it was time to return to the spiritual home club. Returning to HIFK was an easy choice for Pakarinen.

“HIFK was actually the only option I wanted to attend. This feels like home. I've always considered myself a player of this club and style,” says Pakarinen, whose contract at HIFK runs until spring 2027.

“When I came here for the first time more than ten years ago, those couple of years already gave me a really good feeling. This is a community and a family where I have been treated well and respected from the beginning.”

“ “Through doing the work, I try to maintain a certain level of requirements day after day.”

In last spring's playoffs, Iiro Pakarinen was HIFK's best scorer with 7+1. Picture from the game against the Pelicans at the end of February.

Valuation can be seen, among other things, in the fact that Pakarinen is part of HIFK's captaincy for the second season in a row.

In addition to his important playing role, he is the team's spiritual leader.

“Through my work, I try to maintain a certain level of requirements day after day and to be vocal when needed. Although I'm not the loudest guy on the team. There are enough of them in this team,” Pakarinen grins.

This season, Pakarinen has played consistently as usual. The versatility wonder hit the expected power readings in the regular season: 18 goals and 30 points in 59 matches.

“During the last three years, I have been able to develop myself also as a player, as I have gotten into a more puck-based role. Playing is no longer about being on certain lanes and just splashing the puck to the end. Now I can play over and under power”, Pakarinen describes.

“ “When I came back here from the Jokers, I was nicknamed the bull.”

The previous meeting between HIFK and Pelicans was a one-man show. Iiro Pakarinen scored a hat trick in the match played on February 28.

Pakarinen (185 cm/95 kg), who is known for his fierce physique outside the court, is now a downright cult figure in the HIFK booth.

HIFK's players have recently been wearing custom shirts in Pakarinen's honor with “Härköne” written on them.

What's the matter?

“When I came back here from the Jokers, I was nicknamed the bull. This season Lehterä, Lindbohm and Niko Hovinen translated it into Härköne. For almost every home game, they have come up with some little tunes and shirts. The same men are behind it. Quite a funny thing”, Pakarinen laughs.

Lindbohm recently stated in an MTV interview that Pakarinen “doesn't follow fashion, but fashion follows him”.

According to Pakarinen, colored pencils were carefully used here as well.

“I guess it was a little bit of a thorn in my direction. It's hard to say when sometimes there is a lot of glowing. Not mine in an outfit it's really nothing amazing, but the guys always see some small detail to grab onto.”

Pakarinen's speech is still sarcastic, but he has become so staid that he understands the most sacred style code of the HIFK booth.

“Back in the day in Kuopio, I still wore long kilts, but here I haven't dared to wear them anymore. Here, it was immediately understood that wearing them here has nothing to do with it.”

