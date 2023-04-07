Saturday, April 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | In Finland’s World Cup group, there was a big surprise: Sweden was beaten

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | In Finland’s World Cup group, there was a big surprise: Sweden was beaten

Germany crushed Sweden in the Women’s Ice Hockey World Cup Group B match.

Ice hockey there was quite a surprise at the women’s World Cup on Thursday, when Sweden, playing in Finland’s group, lost to Germany by a score of 2–6.

Sweden was a clear favorite in the match, but it didn’t show on the scoreboard. Especially Germany Celina Haider was on pace and hit power 2+2.

No other matches were played in the B group on Thursday. In the upper A group, Canada defeated Switzerland 4–0 and the United States defeated Japan 7–1.

Finland, which crushed France 14-1 in its opening match, will face Germany on Friday.

#Ice #hockey #Finlands #World #Cup #group #big #surprise #Sweden #beaten

See also  Columns Can a nuclear-weapon state do anything to its weaker ones?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gran Turismo 7: 120Hz graphics modes compared in Digital Foundry’s video analysis

Gran Turismo 7: 120Hz graphics modes compared in Digital Foundry's video analysis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result