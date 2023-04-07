Ice hockey | In Finland’s World Cup group, there was a big surprise: Sweden was beaten

Germany crushed Sweden in the Women’s Ice Hockey World Cup Group B match.

Ice hockey there was quite a surprise at the women’s World Cup on Thursday, when Sweden, playing in Finland’s group, lost to Germany by a score of 2–6.

Sweden was a clear favorite in the match, but it didn’t show on the scoreboard. Especially Germany Celina Haider was on pace and hit power 2+2.

No other matches were played in the B group on Thursday. In the upper A group, Canada defeated Switzerland 4–0 and the United States defeated Japan 7–1.

Finland, which crushed France 14-1 in its opening match, will face Germany on Friday.