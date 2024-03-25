Ice hockey | Ilves scraped the win in an overtime thriller

Ilves beat KalPa in Nokia Arena.

Ilves–KalPa 3–2 and., match series 1–2

From Tampere Ilves has won the third game of the ice hockey league's quarter-final series against KalPa from Kuopio in overtime 3–2 on their home ice. KalPa leads the match series with 2–1 wins.

The winning goal was scored in overtime in 63:31 Eemeli Finland.

KalPa, who finished seventh in the regular season, defeated regular season runner-up Ilves in two previous quarter-final meetings, both of which went to overtime.

Four wins are required for a place in the semi-finals. Ilves and KalPa next meet the day after tomorrow at KalPa's home hall in Kuopio.