Ice hockey | Ilves pushed from the brink of the gap to victory – the vital goal was created in a special way: “The bet failed”

Ilves rose from the brink of the abyss to a 3–2 overtime victory in the third quarter-final against KalPa.

Tampere

Ilves-KalPa 3–2 and (match wins 1–2)

“Right here was this season again? We'll get back to it next fall.”

“It's really hard to be an Ilves supporter. The team melts every spring.”

The most pessimistic Ilves supporters had time to lose faith in their favorite team once and for all, when KalPan Tuomas Kiiskinen shot the Kuopio team to a 2–1 lead at the beginning of the final set.

Then Ilves' foursome stepped up and was added to the lineup for the first time in the third quarter-final Santeri Virtanen.

After the start, the attacker pushed himself to the goal and dunked the puck Stefanos Lekkas from between the legs to the goal.

“The intention was to lift the puck past Lekkas, but the move failed and the puck went in along the ice,” Virtanen said.

Virtanen's 2-2 equalizing goal exploded the Nokia-arena into jubilation and brought Ilves back into the game from the gates of the summer vacation.

“When we won in overtime after my goal, it feels really good to be successful.”

He scored the deciding goal Eemeli Finland in time 63.31.

See also Nurse 's strike Hus: Obstetrics will be shut down due to a nurse strike Eemeli Suomi fanned her winning goal furiously.

If Ilves turns a rare tight match series into a win, the hit may later be remembered even as the most turning point for Ilves' season.

For Virtanes, if for whom, success rings. The striker has suffered from numerous injuries in his career, but has always managed to show that he is a real soul player for his team when he is healthy.

“This season was no exception to the formula. My game went well in the fall, but then I had to be sidelined for a longer time due to a hand injury in October. The second hand injury came at the end of January. After that, I must have only played two or three games in the regular season,” Virtanen recounted the stages of the season.

Despite the shaky background, Ilves' coaching management decided in the tightest possible position to let Virtanen go.

“The idea was to keep the game as simple as possible and aim for the goal whenever possible. The game of our chain got off to a good start at the very beginning with the Canadian duo (Jeremy Gregoire, Mike O'Leary) with, but I had to keep my wits about my own playing time.”

Ilves' four chain was clearly the best part of the team. It wasn't far off that it didn't score the winning goal already at the end of regular time.

Virtanen according to the atmosphere before the match after two overtime losses was confident.

“However, we were on top of the game in both matches. We had just made easy mistakes and were ineffective in our own positions.”

“We approached the third game in such a way that now or never we have to hit everything in the game from the beginning. Otherwise, we will be in Levi or in Spain on vacation already next week.”

In Kaukalo, this attitude was visible in the duels.

“KalPa is the same type of skating team as us, but smaller in size. We used our physical advantage.”

Ilves enjoyed the vital victory.

At times it seemed that the rules of the jungle were in force in the rink. No ice was given for small catches or transverse fouls.

The most telling situation was seen in the opening set, when Ilves' goalkeeper Jakub Malek KalPan would shout in front of the goal Kasper from Simontaiva with his shield gauntlet around his neck.

According to Kuopio supporters, Malek should have been sent off.

A referee coach who saw the situation Sami Seppälä does not make decisions regarding discipline, but shared his own view of the situation after the game.

“Sometimes before, hitting the shield always resulted in a 5-minute suspension and a game penalty for the goalkeeper. Today, judges can award either a 2- or 5-minute suspension, depending on the situation. I think the verdict was right in this case,” Seppälä said.

Lynx and KalPa's fourth quarter-final will be played in Kuopio on Wednesday.

“I believe that the tough fight will continue. We have to continue in the same way, put hyena-like pressure on the opponent right from the start and win singles matches with that,” Virtanen planned.

One significant development target for Ilves is also the possession game, which until now has been downright toothless. The people of Tampere haven't managed to make a single hit in 27 minutes and 24 seconds.